What just happened? Asus has announced a trio of new gaming monitors at Gamescom, including one with a refresh rate of up to 720Hz. What's especially impressive is that unlike most other monitors with refresh rates this high, all three are OLEDs. Asus says that the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W is now the world's fastest OLED gaming display, but there is a slight caveat.

Following in the long tradition of imaginative and catchy monitor names, Asus has unveiled the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W, ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG, and the updated ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG Gen 2.

Two of the monitors – the Swift and the Strix XG27AQWMG – feature the latest Tandem OLED technology, which Asus says offers a 15% increase in peak brightness, a 25% expansion in color volume, and a 60% extension in lifespan compared to standard WOLED monitors.

The 26.5-inch ROG Swift PG27AQWP-W is especially interesting. Its native resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 can reach 540Hz, but this is a dual-mode monitor, meaning that you can push it to 720Hz as long as you're willing to drop to 1280 x 720.

Earlier this week, HKC announced that it had taken the title of the world's fastest gaming monitor with the Ant Esports ANT257PF. It's able to reach 750Hz at the native 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, though it uses a Fast TN panel rather a luscious OLED.

As for the rest of the PG27AQWP-W's specs, they include a 0.03 ms GTG (gray-to-gray) response time, VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, 99.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut, and true 10-bit color.

Connectivity-wise, the monitor includes DisplayPort 2.1a with UHBR20 for full 80Gbps bandwidth. You also get HDMI 2.1 ports and a USB hub.

While OLED burn-in isn't as much of a concern these days, Asus still has plenty of features to prevent it happening through its integrated OLED Care Pro system. This includes a Neo Proximity Sensor – also present in the other two monitors – which is able to detect whether someone is in front of the monitor and switch to a black screen if they're not.

The ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG, meanwhile, is another 26.5-inch OLED that shares many of the Swift's specs, including a 0.03 ms GTG response time, VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, and 99.5% DCI-P3 gamut coverage. The main difference is that the 2,560 x 1,440 panel reaches a 'mere' 280Hz and it uses DisplayPort 1.4 instead of 2.1a.

Finally, the ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG Gen 2 is an update to the monitor that we crowned Best Overall in the 1440p category last year.

The Gen 2 Strix has a 1440p resolution and reaches a 240Hz refresh rate. It's a WOLED display rather than Tandem OLED, is VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certified, offers 99% DCI-P3 gamut coverage, true 10-bit color, and a Delta E of less than 2 with factory calibration. It also comes with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and a USB Hub. There's a redesigned stand that is 30% smaller than the previous generation, too.

No word yet on availability or pricing for any of the monitors.