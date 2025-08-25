What just happened? It's a sad case of another day, another company laying off hundreds of people as their jobs become automated by AI. This time, the firm in question is TikTok, which is replacing human moderators in favor of artificial intelligence. In what is certainly a coincidence, the layoffs at the London site come just a week before employees were due to vote on unionization.

TikTok's layoffs will mostly impact members of a 2,500-person team based in the UK, though many in South and Southeast Asia will also be affected, writes The Wall Street Journal.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says around 300 employees at London's trust and safety department are expected to be affected by the cuts.

The move is part of a larger global restructuring push that will see operations centralized in regional hubs such as Lisbon and Dublin. TikTok also wants to further integrate technical advances such as "the enhancement of large language models" in its moderation approach.

The timing of the layoffs is certainly suspicious. It comes a week before workers at the London site were due to vote on unionization. Sources say company management have been resisting the move, leading to accusations of union-busting from the CWU.

John Chadfield, a national organizer at the CWU, told The Financial Times that TikTok doesn't "want to have human moderators, their goal is to have it all done by AI."

The ByteDance-owned firm told the FT that over 85% of content taken down from its platform for violating its guidelines is identified and removed by AI.

This isn't the first time TikTok has decided that AI can do a better job of moderating platform content than humans. It laid off 500 employees in Malaysia last year, replacing them with AI in what was again framed as a consolidation of certain regional operations.

In July this year, ByteDance workers in Berlin took part in a one-day strike to protest around 150 employees being replaced by AI. Those cuts involved phasing out the entire Trust and Safety department responsible for content moderation.

Despite so many promises that the technology would merely augment jobs and leave employees to do more creative tasks, AI is replacing humans at a depressingly regular rate right now. The latest layoffs were at Cisco, whose CEO had just claimed that AI wouldn't cost jobs. Elsewhere, Coinbase's CEO revealed he fired engineers who refused to use AI after it was introduced at the crypto firm.

Image credit: Collabstr