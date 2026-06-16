What just happened? The UK's long-expected social media ban for under-16s has finally been confirmed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, though it's not expected to be introduced until spring 2027. The PM also revealed that livestreaming will be prohibited, while restrictions will be enabled by default for 17-year-olds.

The UK was one of several countries examining potential under-16 social media bans, following the lead of nations such as Australia.

On Monday, Starmer announced a full, rather than partial, ban as he is not "prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children."

"Social media is making children unhappy, it's making it easier for bullies to harass and abuse them, and it could even be harming their mental health," the Prime Minister added.

The ban also includes restrictions on online products such as gaming apps, including removing the option to message with strangers.

A government consultation of 9,499 parents and carers found that 89% strongly supported a legal minimum age for social media access, and 88% of those strongly agreed that age should be under-16s.

The usual names such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and X will be covered by the ban – under-16s will be prevented from downloading the apps – but messaging services WhatsApp and Signal aren't included. Meanwhile, under-18s will not be able to use romantic chatbots designed to simulate sexual relationships.

Meta, YouTube and Snapchat argue that the ban will do little more than push young people toward more harmful platforms that lack built-in protections and parental controls.

Most countries have looked to Australia, the first to introduce such a ban, when implementing their own versions.

It was reported in April that 61%, or three in five, Australian 12 – to 15-year-olds who had accounts on restricted platforms before the ban came into force still have access to one or more accounts. They use everything from VPNs and unusual facial expressions to asking older friends for help to circumvent facial recognition systems.

Starmer admitted that he expects a similar situation in the UK. "We don't say: 'Oh, look, a teenager managed to get a drink somehow, so let's not bother banning alcohol sales for children.' We don't do that, do we?"

The UK is the latest country to confirm age restrictions on social media. Canada proposed legislation last week. Brazil, Malaysia, and Indonesia have also introduced or announced age-based restrictions, while France, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Thailand, and South Korea are among the countries studying or developing similar measures.