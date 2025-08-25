Fry No More: The problem of melting power cables is a rare but persistent concern for modern GPUs. Many gamers fear losing expensive, energy-consuming graphics cards to cables that overheat or even catch fire in some cases. Asrock is leaning into that anxiety with a new solution aimed at easing the stress of PC builders.

Taiwanese manufacturer Asrock recently introduced the CB-12V2X6L600W cable, an L-type connector designed to reduce – and ideally prevent – temperature issues in modern, power-hungry GPUs. The cable fully complies with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, supports up to 600W of power delivery like other 12VHPWR cables, and includes its own temperature sensor.

Asrock follows MSI's lead with a dual-color design, though the Asus-owned brand uses green instead of yellow to indicate an improperly connected cable. According to the product page, a correctly seated cable shows no green plastic outside the GPU's power connector, letting gamers quickly spot any issues with a new PC build.

Asrock offers clear instructions for plugging the cable into a high-end gaming GPU. All connectors must be fully inserted, click-locked, and seated properly, and the cable should not be bent once in place – a simple task thanks to the L-Type design used by the manufacturer.

The cable's built-in sensor helps protect hardware from overheating, though it requires an Asrock PSU from the Taichi or Phantom Gaming series to function. These NTC (negative temperature coefficient) sensors detect temperature increases by measuring drops in resistance and are already common in many PC components.

The 700mm cable launches August 29 for 5,980 yen (around $40). The official user manual – because even cables apparently need manuals now – lists all specifications and "special features" in multiple languages. The minimum PSU requirement is 750W, which is common among gaming PCs.

The CB-12V2X6L600W cable specifically addresses the risks associated with the latest generation of high-wattage gaming graphics cards. Initially reported primarily by Nvidia GPU owners, the issue has recently started appearing with some of AMD's most powerful graphics cards as well. Even though the melting cable phenomenon remains a highly debated topic, Asrock assures its cables are safe and easy to use.