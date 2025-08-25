Something to look forward to: A leaked roadmap from Spanish laptop maker Seleno offers a glimpse into how Intel and AMD aim to shape the mobile CPU market through 2027. While details this far out are subject to change, the documents hint at major shifts in performance tiers, manufacturing nodes, and architecture rollouts that could influence everything from everyday laptops to next-gen gaming consoles.

Prominent leakers @x86deadandback and @momomo_us recently shared internal roadmaps from laptop manufacturer Seleno that chart mobile CPUs from Intel and AMD through 2027.

The forecast provides rough release windows for upcoming architectures, such as Panther Lake, Wildcat Lake, Medusa Point, and the successor to Fire Range. However, even if the roadmap proves accurate, details about processors scheduled to launch two years from now are likely subject to change.

The laptop maker expects to release laptops featuring 12-core Gorgon Point CPUs throughout 2026. This 4nm, Zen 5-based lineup will succeed Strix Point and Kraken Point in the 15 – 54W upper-midrange performance tier. Seleno's chart, however, does not include performance details aside from AI TOPS.

Meanwhile, high-end devices exceeding 45W will continue using 16-core Fire Range processors through the end of 2026, while Strix Halo APUs will remain in use through 2027. Seleno plans to shift its Hawk Point laptops, which feature eight Zen 4 cores, down one performance tier next year. At the entry level, 6 – 15W products will stick with the mature Zen 2-based Mendocino processors for the foreseeable future.

Zen 6 is set to debut in 2027, with Gator Rande succeeding Fire Range and Medusa Point replacing Gorgon Point. Little is known about Gator Rande, but the roadmap supports prior leaks suggesting that Medusa Point will utilize 3nm semiconductors and the FP10 socket. Seleno also intends to replace Hawk Point with a mysterious "Medusa BB" architecture sometime in mid-2027.

APUs with Zen 6 cores and RDNA 5 (also referred to as UDNA) graphics chips are expected to power the PlayStation 6 and Microsoft's next-generation console. Meanwhile, high-end socketed Zen 6 desktop CPUs will reportedly feature more cores than Zen 5 and may reach clock speeds between 6.4 and 7 GHz.

On the Intel side, Seleno's projections only extend through 2026 and lack details on core counts or semiconductor processes. Unsurprisingly, the company plans to adopt the Panther Lake-H lineup as soon as it launches in late 2025.

Panther Lake will be built on the 18A node, which may represent Intel's last chance to regain competitiveness in the semiconductor manufacturing market.

In the 28W midrange and 15W mainstream sectors, Wildcat Lake will succeed Raptor Lake sometime next year. Although details on Wildcat Lake are scarce, Seleno's roadmap contradicts earlier speculation that it would replace Twin Lake. Instead, Twin Lake will continue powering entry-level 7 – 15W N-series laptops through mid-2026. The chart makes no mention of Nova or Bartlett Lake.