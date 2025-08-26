Cloudy Tactics: In another effort to steer Windows customers toward Azure, Microsoft is offering a new tool that converts virtual machines between two formats. The goal is to help organizations stay operational while they consider a full migration to Redmond's cloud ecosystem.

Microsoft has introduced the VM Conversion tool, a free extension within Windows Admin Center designed to convert VMware virtual machines into Windows Server Hyper-V VMs. The company positions this tool as a solution for organizations that need to keep workloads on-premises, particularly when compliance or regulatory requirements make cloud migration impractical.

The new tool aims to simplify the transition to a Windows Server environment, with Hyper-V – Microsoft's type-1 native hypervisor – managing workloads as virtualized Windows instances. According to Microsoft, the extension requires minimal infrastructure and is especially well-suited for small to mid-sized organizations. Installing the extension and initiating VM conversion takes only a few minutes.

Key features of the VM Conversion tool include agentless, automatic discovery of locally connected VMs, and minimal downtime during migration. Conversion begins immediately after user approval, and the original VM remains operational while data replicates to the new Windows Server VM.

The tool supports converting up to 10 virtual machines simultaneously, including both Linux and Windows guests, as well as VMs using multiple virtual hard disks. It leverages VMware's change block tracking technology to monitor disk sectors where data has changed, ensuring all modifications in the original VM are captured before the final shutdown.

Microsoft says the VM Conversion tool runs a comprehensive set of pre-checks to maintain reliability after migration. Any issues flagged during these checks must be resolved by IT administrators before proceeding.

"The VM Conversion tool offers a simple, supported path for organizations to streamline VM conversion to Hyper-V virtualization environments," Microsoft said.

The company is positioning this tool as a stopgap solution for organizations that can't yet justify Azure subscriptions, while still needing to modernize their infrastructure. It may also serve as an exit strategy for VMware customers frustrated by Broadcom's recent changes, which have included stricter contracts and pricing policies favoring the largest clients.