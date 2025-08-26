What just happened? Spotify has introduced a new direct messaging feature that allows users to share recommendations with each other without having to leave the app. With Messages, listeners can now share their favorite songs, podcasts, or audiobooks with friends and family directly from within the Spotify app – a feature that Spotify claims users have told them they wanted.

To use Messages, simply look for the share icon in the Now Playing view, select a friend, and tap send. The recipient can accept or decline the message request, and even reply using text and emojis. Users can tap their profile photo in the top left corner to access Messages.

Based on Spotify's choice of wording, it sounds as if the feature only works with people you've interacted with previously via the app. Those concerned about privacy should note that Messages is protected by what Spotify describes as industry-standard encryption when in transit and at rest. Also note that Spotify will proactively scan messages for unlawful and harmful content although if everything is encrypted, how would this work?

Spotify said the new feature is designed to complement existing sharing integrations on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, not replace them. Spotify will make suggestions to share based on previous interactions like joining Jams, Blends, or collaborative playlists, we're told.

Word-of-mouth recommendations are one of the leading ways people learn about new songs, podcasts, and audiobooks, so it only makes sense that Spotify would want to facilitate discovery any way they can. And really, there are no losers when it comes to recommendations. Subscribers get more to listen to, artists, authors, and creators get more plays on their content, and Spotify ends up with longer engagement periods.

The new feature is rolling out starting this week to both free and premium users aged 16 and older. It'll initially only be available in select markets on mobile devices. No word yet if Spotify plans to bring Messages to its desktop app.

