A hot potato: Following a massive uproar over Spotify's wholehearted embrace of AI-generated music, co-CEO Alex Norström has defended the controversial move, claiming it is a better alternative to unregulated AI content. The statement comes days after Spotify introduced a contentious AI feature that allows listeners to create AI-generated remixes and song covers.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Norström described the new feature as a "legal" and "controlled" way for users to create AI-generated music without resorting to piracy. He acknowledged that some of the backlash to AI-generated content is "reasonable," but said Spotify will continue to protect musicians while offering users an AI-driven music experience.

The interview followed Spotify's announcement of a deal with Universal Music Group to introduce an AI tool that will allow premium users to create their own AI-generated remixes and song covers using music from participating artists. Norström added that tracks will only be available for AI remixing and cover creation with the artist's consent, and that artists will also be compensated through the feature.

Fans and musicians have spoken out almost unanimously against the announcement, with many critics urging the company to avoid what they describe as AI slop. While Spotify has not banned AI content entirely, it has been proactively flagging AI-generated music on its platform. To that end, the company introduced a "Verified by Spotify" badge for human creators, intended to help listeners distinguish between human and AI-generated content.

While many fans and musicians have expressed indignation at Spotify's AI remix feature, others have voiced support. Speaking to The Guardian, composer and artists' rights advocate Ed Newton-Rex said AI-generated music will become mainstream sooner rather than later, arguing that musicians are better off embracing it and monetizing it while they still can.

He also warned, however, that the feature could harm human creators if Spotify allows users to share AI-generated tracks. "I think you get into dangerous territory (if fans can share the AI music). These AI remixes will flood Spotify and drown out other songs, which will in turn put pressure on more musicians to sign up to the AI feature," he cautioned.

AI-generated content has already become a major concern on streaming platforms, and some argue the problem is growing rapidly. To counter the unauthorized use of copyrighted material in AI tools, Sony Group Corporation has reportedly developed new technology capable of detecting copyrighted music embedded within AI-generated tracks.

Last year, Deezer revealed that it uses a tool capable of detecting AI-generated content from music generators such as Suno and Udio. The company claimed that 18% of all daily uploads to its platform – around 20,000 tracks – were AI-generated, and said it does not include AI-generated content in its algorithmic recommendations.