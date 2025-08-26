Something to look forward to: Two years ago, Framework promised that owners of its 16-inch laptop would one day be able to upgrade to more powerful discrete graphics cards without buying a new notebook – a dream once thought impossible. In a little over three months, customers will finally get to test that promise with the upcoming Nvidia RTX 5070 module.

Pre-orders are now open for the 2025 Framework Laptop 16. Starting at $1,499, it features upgrades across nearly every component of the modular notebook, including AMD Ryzen AI 300 Zen 5 CPUs and an Nvidia Blackwell graphics chip.

The new mobile RTX 5070 is the most significant addition, boosting framerates by about 40 percent compared to the previous model's AMD Radeon RX 7700S. It also supports power delivery and DisplayPort video output through the rear USB-C port. For customers who prefer Radeon (such as Linux users), Framework has also refreshed the 7700S with improved thermals to reduce throttling.

Owners of the original Framework 16 from 2023 can purchase and install all of the new model's upgraded parts individually, including the GPUs, which are inserted through a rear expansion bay. However, if socketable mobile graphics (much less modular laptops) are to catch on, they have a long way to go in regard to pricing.

Framework sells the RTX 5070 module for $699, a $150 premium over the desktop variant, which is more than twice as fast. Users who are content with integrated graphics can also swap the discrete GPU with a $39 SSD PCIe card to expand storage up to 16TB.

The 2025 update also introduces new mainboards with Strix Point processors. Customers can choose between an 8-core Ryzen AI 7 350 (5GHz) for $749 or a 12-core AI 9 HX 370 (5.1GHz) for $1,049.

Framework has refreshed several other components as well. The 2025 suite includes the world's first 240W USB-C laptop charger for faster charging, a Wi-Fi 7 module with Linux support, a 1080p webcam with microphone, a new CNC aluminum back frame, and a G-Sync display. Linux users who want to ditch the Windows key can also opt for keyboards with the Framework logo (or even the Copilot logo in case anyone really wants to).

System RAM is expandable up to 96GB, and internal storage up to 10TB without the PCIe card.

Framework will also reduce the base price of the original Framework Laptop 16 to $1,299.