Why it matters: Pro Res Zoom is one of the Google Pixel 10 Pro's signature features, employing generative AI in the company's race against Samsung to create the best ultra-long-distance smartphone camera. However, the results have their limitations and could stretch the definition of a photograph. Samsung's AI-enhanced zoom encountered similar controversy two years ago.

Since Google launched its Pixel 10 series smartphones last week, users have been testing the limits of its camera, which utilizes generative AI to fill in details in photos taken at 100x zoom. Some results look impressive, but implementing generative AI raises questions regarding authenticity.

YouTuber Parker Burton demonstrated an ideal result by photographing an Android mascot doll from across the room in a recent video. What initially appears to be full of typical digital blur becomes a sharp image of the doll, clearly rendering the wall texture behind it.

However, Redditor Dry_Astronomer3210 proved that Google's Gemini AI collapses when attempting to resolve artwork and fine text at similar distances. It fails to capture anything recognizable when aimed at a row of Mario Kart World download cards on a store shelf.

Google admits that users shouldn't consider its AI-enhanced photos completely authentic. The Pixel 10 Pro deliberately avoids applying Gemini to images of people and retains an unaltered copy of each photo.

Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy S20 series phones employ a 100x zoom function that utilizes AI super resolution, compositing numerous photos to recover lost detail. Although the results might not match the Pixel 10 Android doll photo, Samsung's camera still relies almost entirely on optics and can often resolve text at long distances. In one example, Redditor 911jason managed to photograph a truck at 100x zoom with the license plate legible enough that they had to censor it when sharing the results.

The company had to explain its process in 2023 after users accused the Galaxy S23 of planting existing images of the Moon in photos of the celestial object. Although Samsung's Galaxy AI is trained on pictures of the Moon, it enhances photos with other AI models without generating new details.

While users still claim that Galaxy S20 phones produce fake images of certain objects, Google could be accused of faking everything Pixel 10 Pro phones capture at high zoom levels.