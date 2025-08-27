What just happened? Google has just revealed a major upgrade to the Gemini app's image generation capabilities. A new model called Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, aka nano banana, is gaining rave reviews from users and is now ranked the world's top image editor on the LMArena leaderboard.

Available in the Gemini app and to developers via the Gemini API, Google AI Studio, and Vertex AI platforms, nano banana is said to address one of the biggest issues with AI image generation: consistency across edits.

I tested how Nano Banana can turn a single base image into a full cinematic sequence.

The consistency across scenes is flawless, no need to rebuild everything from scratch frame by frame.

This changes everything for storytelling speed and tone. Workflow? 10x faster.@Hailuo_AI x… pic.twitter.com/tpBTwZmmU8 – DStudioproject (@D_studioproject) August 26, 2025

If you have an image you like but want to tweak minor details, you've probably experienced the frustration of the entire picture changing when you ask an AI like ChatGPT or Grok to make a small edit.

Google writes that users can, for example, upload a photo of a person and try putting them in different outfits, changing haircuts, or placing them in a different decade, all without distorting the subject in some nightmarish way.

Google just dropped Nano Banana inside Gemini… and it's WILD 🍌



SPOILER: it makes Photoshop look ancient.



People are already calling it the best AI photo editor in the world.



Here's why everyone's freaking out (with wild examples + how to use it): pic.twitter.com/41GSOx538P – Shruti (@heyshrutimishra) August 26, 2025

"You can now place the same character into different environments, showcase a single product from multiple angles in new settings, or generate consistent brand assets, all while preserving the subject," the company wrote.

Users can upload a photo of a person and a pet and blend them together in a new scene.

Blend concepts together. This new model unleashes creative possibilities by letting you merge two or more ideas or images into one. You can combine textures, subjects, and environments and more. Now, that's a slam dunk. pic.twitter.com/zjgBV1JQmp – Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) August 26, 2025

There's also multi-turn editing, which lets you continuously make edits to images. Google suggests adding furniture and decorations to a photo of a room to inspire ideas.

Another interesting element is mixing designs. This lets you apply the style of one image to an object in another, such as changing a dress design to the pattern on a butterfly's wings.

As AI image generators become more advanced and difficult to identify as fake, so do concerns over their use for nefarious purposes. But Gemini 2.5 Flash Image does have the usual AI watermark in the corner, and each image has an invisible SynthID digital watermark that can be detected even if the image has been modified.

Image generation is becoming one of the main battlegrounds in the battle between generative-AI apps. Elon Musk has long championed Grok's abilities in this area, and while most other AIs have guardrails to prevent NSFW images, Grok comes with a "Spicy" mode designed to output this content.

ChatGPT's image-generation abilities helped push its number of users to almost one billion in April, thanks mostly to the massive number of images being created in the style of Studio Ghibli.

Meta, meanwhile, has announced that it is licensing AI image models for Midjourney.