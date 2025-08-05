WTF?! While major AI companies are trying to stop people from using their tools to create explicit images and videos, xAI's Grok positively encourages it. The new Grok Imagine generator has a "Spicy" mode designed to output NSFW (usually) content.

Elon Musk has long hailed Grok as being uncensored and having fewer boundaries than other AIs. So, it came as little surprise to see that the new Grok Imagine, xAI's image and video generator, has a dedicated option for creating sexualized content.

Grok Imagine turns text descriptions into pictures. It can also turn images into short videos with audio effects. The Verge notes that it won't generate video from text descriptions directly; this requires uploading an image from a user's gallery or using one Grok generated.

There are four models users can select to decide how the image will be turned into a video: Custom, Normal, Fun, and Spicy.

@Grok imagine fun and spicy mode. It definitely gets spicier sometimes. Can't believe how fast it creates images and videos. The first 2 are fun. It seems to think fun is flopping on the ground 😂 pic.twitter.com/GLlyiPSwxP – Bizman (@jasonstl) August 3, 2025

Based on X users' posts, the spiciness of the Spicy mode can vary drastically. Some are more suggestive than anything else, and may show characters in bikinis or underwear. There are others where the sensitive parts are blurred or obscured by something. However, there are plenty of semi- or fully-nude images, including ones of photorealistic women flashing their breasts and genitals – there are also lots of hentai videos that could be considered even stronger. Musk said that 34 million images have been generated using Grok Imagine over the last two days.

Nothing beats Grok Imagine Spicy Mode 🌶️🔥 pic.twitter.com/N3oE0SR6A7 – DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 4, 2025

Grok's abilities introduce an obvious question mark over the potential for deepfakes, especially after AI-generated explicit images of Taylor Swift spread like wildfire across X last year, garnering over 27 million views and 260,000 "likes" before the account that posted them was shut down. It's believed that the images were viewed over 40 million times.

However, TechCrunch reports that Grok Imagine has some restrictions when it comes to generating content featuring celebrities. It's unclear whether it will undress images of real women, but one user said Grok would not create a topless video from an uploaded file – whether it was a photo of a real person or an AI character – and would only do so with content it had generated itself.

While "Spicy" mode in Grok Imagine video creation exists for images generated within Grok Imagine itself, in all of my tests, it is currently not possible to generate a topless video of an uploaded file, whether of a real human (tested on myself) or an AI visage. This is also… pic.twitter.com/YMiIjY1yb1 – Arika 🇺🇸 (@ARIKAHENRY) August 3, 2025

Several websites have been sued for offering AI undressing tools, and Google banned advertising that promoted deepfake porn creation services last year.

Grok Imagine is available to all $300 per-month SuperGrok and $84 per-year Premium+ X subscribers via Grok's iOS app. It's rolling out to the Android app now, but there's no video creation option as yet.

Image credit: DogeDesigner