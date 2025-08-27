Recap: SpaceX carried out a closely watched test flight of its Starship launch system, achieving a successful outcome after months of high-profile failures. Both components of the system – the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft – returned to Earth intact following liftoff from the company's South Texas launch site.

The uncrewed mission lifted off at approximately 6:30 p.m. Central time. Within minutes, the spacecraft separated from its booster as planned before the two vehicles followed very different paths back to Earth. The 33-engine booster powered down over the Gulf of Mexico and splashed into the water, a less demanding conclusion than the reusable landing maneuver last demonstrated in late 2024.

High above the atmosphere, Starship tested a capability never used in flight before: the deployment of satellites.

The vehicle successfully opened its payload bay and released eight dummy satellites, a milestone in proving the system's commercial utility. Hours later, the spacecraft reentered the atmosphere and sustained some visible damage before splashing down in the Indian Ocean.

Liftoff of Super Heavy, the most powerful launch vehicle in history, on Starship's tenth flight test pic.twitter.com/dnQQAqKWUf – SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 27, 2025

The launch followed two days of postponements. A ground systems malfunction forced SpaceX to stand down on the first attempt, and unfavorable weather conditions prevented the second.

The successful flight is a key development for Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built.

The successful flight is a key development for Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built. The vehicle plays a central role in NASA's Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the lunar surface later this decade. NASA has awarded billions of dollars to SpaceX to adapt Starship for human spaceflight as a lunar lander. The company, meanwhile, has long-term plans to use the system to expand its Starlink internet satellite constellation, which provides the majority of its operating revenue.

But the achievement came against a difficult backdrop. Earlier test missions in 2025 ended in explosions or mid-flight losses. On its ninth mission, both the booster and spacecraft were destroyed after an experiment with vehicle orientation overstressed the booster and a separate fuel-system malfunction crippled the spacecraft.

Most recently, in June, a ground test ended catastrophically when a damaged component led the rocket to explode on its own launch stand.

SpaceX's work on Starship has followed a pattern of rapid testing punctuated by public failures. Its very first integrated flight in 2023 tore up the launch site in Boca Chica and showered debris onto nearby terrain. Later successes, such as the October 2024 test that saw the booster shut down and return alongside its tower before being caught by massive "chopstick" arms, raised expectations that the vehicle's reusability would follow the same trajectory as the company's Falcon 9 booster. However, four consecutive failures this year rekindled questions about whether the vehicle can be perfected in time to meet NASA's tight Artemis deadlines.

This week's flight was not solely about returning hardware or demonstrating satellite deployment. SpaceX disclosed that it had deliberately removed heat-shield tiles on certain areas of the spacecraft and commanded its aerodynamic flaps to perform atypical maneuvers. Both actions were designed to push the system beyond normal tolerances and measure its resilience in future missions.

Clayton Swope, deputy director of the Aerospace Security Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told The Washington Post that these tactics illustrate the company's willingness to expose the rocket to failure in pursuit of rapid progress.

He described the effort as akin to "whack-a-mole," in which one problem is solved only for another to surface. "This is probably the most challenging rocket they've tried," Swope said, cautioning that despite incremental progress, it remains uncertain whether the program has reached a turning point.