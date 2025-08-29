What just happened? USB testing devices are now widely available at nearly every price point. A Luxembourg-based engineer decided to take things a step further, creating a high-end tester that packs a variety of USB connectors onto a single circular board.

An electronics engineer known as "Iron Fuse" has developed a custom "USB and More Tester," offering a wide range of testing capabilities on a single PCB "wheel." The tester can check resistance, detect short circuits, or identify missing connections between pins on a cable or motherboard, although the device does not yet include automated testing.

The board measures 14 × 17 cm and features 12 different USB connectors, allowing users to test nearly any cable. Iron Fuse suggests an ideal setup: connect a known-good cable to one side of the board and an external device to the other. This allows users to verify whether the device functions correctly or if signal pins are faulty.

Iron Fuse originally created this unusual testing wheel for personal use. He has over 10 years of experience repairing electronic components and more than six years as a professional electronics engineer. Frequently asked to repair various devices, he finds bulky multimeter probes cumbersome for the task, which inspired the development of this compact, all-in-one solution.

His custom circular board is far more convenient than traditional testing devices, allowing engineers to take measurements comfortably thanks to clearly labeled test points.

Iron Fuse emphasizes the "quality" of the PCB, having chosen premium connectors and components for its construction. While the device was primarily designed for his own use, he now hopes it can benefit other electronics enthusiasts as well.

The USB and More Tester is the first iteration of the device, which means all measurements still require a multimeter. Iron Fuse is already considering an upgraded version that could offer a more automated approach to performing electrical tests.

The tester is priced at €51.39 ($60) on Tindie and ships from Luxembourg. It is currently out of stock, but interested users can subscribe with their email to receive a notification when it becomes available again. US customers may face additional complications, as the Trump administration has permanently ended the "de minimis" exemption for low-value parcels, creating added uncertainty for international shipments.