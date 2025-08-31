Bottom line: Debate over smart glasses' privacy risks shows no sign of fading, especially as reports of covert recording and online tutorials for bypassing safety features circulate. As these devices become more common, many young people worry about being recorded without consent.

A growing sense of unease is taking hold among young people as smart glasses equipped with cameras become more common in public spaces. The Washington Post reports that devices like Meta Ray-Bans are drawing backlash from Generation Z, who see them as a serious challenge to personal privacy. While tech companies promote these products for their hands-free convenience and advanced functions, anxiety is rising over being recorded without consent and losing control over personal data.

The debate escalated earlier this month when a TikTok user described visiting a European Wax Center in Manhattan and being startled to discover her aesthetician wearing Meta Ray-Bans outfitted with a camera. The worker said she hadn't charged the batteries. Still, the incident left the TikToker shaken. The company later said employees keep the glasses turned off during appointments. This episode struck a chord online, triggering a wave of criticism and sparking concerns about when, or if, people can record others.

Social media quickly became a forum for voices anxious about the intrusion, with several widely watched videos on the subject expressing similar discomfort. One TikTok from Vanessa Orozco, raising concerns about customer service workers and the fear of being filmed without notice, surpassed 10 million views. While some commenters acknowledged practical uses for the devices, most expressed a wish that they would disappear altogether.

Smart glasses are not new. Google Glass debuted more than a decade ago but attracted mainly a niche of tech enthusiasts, while the broader public largely ignored it. Today, Google, Meta, and several smaller companies are trying again to bring smart glasses mainstream, equipping them with video cameras, microphones, and AI capabilities.

These new devices have gained traction with content creators, who use them for hands-free filming in restaurants and during street interviews. However, the latest backlash comes mainly from Gen Z, a generation keenly aware of digital exposure risks. Many worry that everyday interactions could be recorded without consent and shared beyond their control.

To address concerns about unauthorized recording, Meta spokesperson Maren Thomas told The Washington Post that the company's Ray-Ban glasses feature a light that signals when recording is active, along with a sensor that detects when someone blocks the light. Disabling the warning light violates Meta's user agreement. Thomas declined to answer broader questions about privacy risks.

Despite these safeguards, some young consumers remain skeptical. Opal Nelson, a 22-year-old New York resident, said that a recording indicator alone cannot prevent misuse, especially as online tutorials show ways to bypass such protections. For workers in customer-facing roles, the possibility of being secretly filmed with inconspicuous glasses amplifies their sense of vulnerability.

Researchers say generational differences shape attitudes toward digital privacy. Alice Marwick, director at nonprofit Data & Society, notes that while millennials share freely on social media, Gen Z tends to be more cautious. Many weigh the risks of unintended exposure or harassment before posting. As job and college applications move increasingly online, younger people have become acutely aware of the long-term consequences of what appears on the internet. As a result, many Gen Z individuals set informal boundaries with peers and family about what gets shared on social platforms. The possibility of being recorded without consent by a stranger's wearable adds a new layer of uncertainty, threatening those carefully negotiated rules.

Despite the debate, Meta's Ray-Bans continue selling well in the US, with sales projected to reach four million units by year-end, up from 1.2 million in 2024, according to IDC analysts. Sprout Social data show roughly three-quarters of August mentions were positive or neutral, though young people make up a large share of those expressing concern or negativity.