In brief: Lenovo revealed numerous laptops and laptop accessories at the recent IFA event in Berlin. These include several mobile workstations, a 5K ultrawide monitor, and the successor to its handheld gaming PC. However, the company also unveiled concept designs for two devices that could improve the flexibility of notebook displays.

Desktop monitors that rotate between landscape and portrait modes are becoming increasingly popular, but laptop manufacturers are still experimenting with variable display orientations. Lenovo's latest concept involves a hinge attached to a notebook lid, allowing the monitor to swivel.

The design was initially leaked late last month, but at IFA, Lenovo revealed its name: the ThinkBook VertiFlex. Like many desktop monitors, the 14-inch screen rotates between a traditional landscape orientation and a portrait mode – ideal for reading long documents, scrolling social media, and coding.

Lenovo's prior attempts at transforming laptop screens include the folding Flip AI and ThinkBook Plus Gen 6. If it ever launches the VertiFlex, the three-pound laptop will also enable mobile file transfers and phone mirroring through the company's Smart Connect functionality.

Another concept design at Lenovo's IFA presentation was the Smart Motion stand. Resembling a typical laptop stand with multiple hinges, the cradle utilizes cameras, microphones, and speakers to track users automatically as they move around. AI functionality also rotates the stand and interprets gesture commands. The effectiveness of the prototype's tracking and AI systems remains unclear.

The showcase also included the upcoming ThinkVision P40WD-40 monitor. The 39.7-inch curved 5,120 x 2,160-pixel 21:9 ultrawide display supports 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, IPS Black technology, and a 24-120Hz variable refresh rate. It also includes Thunderbolt 4 docking, multiple DisplayPort outputs, PD 3.1 power delivery up to 140W, and an Ethernet port.

Meanwhile, the ThinkPad Thunderbolt 5 Smart Dock 7500 features 180W PD 3.1 charging and bandwidth up to 120 Gbps. Quad-monitor support can accommodate either two 240Hz 4K monitors with two 120Hz 4K monitors, or three 60Hz 8K monitors with one 60Hz 4K monitor.

The company also unveiled two likely cheaper docking stations and specs for several ThinkPad workstation laptops. These include six ThinkPad P Series notebooks with Intel Core 200 processors and Nvidia RTX Pro Blackwell discrete GPUs.

Although Lenovo's showcase focused primarily on productivity, it revealed its next full-size handheld gaming PC, the Legion Go 2, which features an 8.8-inch 30-144Hz OLED screen with a 1,900 x 1,200 resolution. Starting at $1,049, it comes with either the Zen 4 AMD Ryzen Z2 or a Zen 5 Z2 Extreme APU.