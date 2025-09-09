TL;DR: Apple aims to reverse declining Apple Watch sales this year by introducing new models across all price tiers. Each of the three new Apple Watch variants features the latest processor, an always-on display, and – for the first time – 5G connectivity. Additionally, watchOS 26 brings a new gesture, the Notes app, and several other updates.

Pre-orders are now open for the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. Starting at $249, the new wearables will be available on Friday, September 19.

For the first time, Apple Watch supports 5G, providing faster cellular connectivity on all three models when an iPhone isn't nearby. Meanwhile, watchOS 26, launching on September 15, introduces a wrist-flick gesture to dismiss notifications, enhanced sleep and workout tracking, Apple's new Liquid Glass design aesthetic, live translation, and the Notes app.

The update is compatible with Apple Watch SE 2 and 3, Apple Watch Series 6 and later, and all three generations of the Apple Watch Ultra.

The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 3 has received the most significant upgrades compared to previous SE models. It now includes an always-on display, which shows the time in low-power mode by maintaining a reduced refresh rate. Despite this new feature, the SE 3 maintains its advertised battery life of 18 hours, with low-power mode lasting up to 32 hours. It also upgrades from the S8 to the S10 processor, adds support for the double-tap gesture, and now supports fast charging.

While the standard Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 closely resemble their predecessors, the Ultra 3 introduces satellite connectivity for emergency SOS communications. Both models also feature improved battery life: the Series 11 increases from 18 to 24 hours, and the Ultra 3 jumps from 36 to an impressive 42 hours.

Earlier this year, a lack of meaningful updates was blamed for five consecutive quarters of declining Apple Watch sales. Overall shipments have dropped 22% since 2022, when the previous SE model was released.

Apple also announced the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, and AirPods Pro 3 this week. The new iPhones feature the A19 Pro chip, 8K cameras, and up to 2TB of internal storage. The latest AirPods Pro offer improved noise cancellation, a redesigned shape for greater comfort, and a new infrared heart rate sensor to integrate with Apple's upcoming fitness program.