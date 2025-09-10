Elecom, a Japanese manufacturer renowned for its premium peripherals and accessories, is unveiling a new mouse boasting truly over-the-top technical specs including an unprecedented polling rate.

Elecom has unveiled the VM800, a gaming mouse it claims is the world's first to feature both an actual 8,000 Hz polling rate and ultra-wideband wireless support. Unlike traditional 2.4 GHz wireless mice, the VM800 transmits signals in the 7.25 – 9.3 GHz band, which the company says eliminates radio interference and delivers a truly lag-free experience.

With its unprecedented 8 kHz polling rate, Elecom says the VM800 achieves click-response speeds more than five times faster than typical 1,000 Hz models. While my trusty G502 Hero still feels plenty responsive in games like Doom Eternal or The Dark Ages, esports professionals may find the VM800 an enticing upgrade.

Under the hood, the VM800 uses a PixArt PAW3950 sensor capable of 30,000 DPI, tracking speeds up to 750 IPS, and a maximum acceleration of 50G. The mouse is also remarkably light at just 59 grams and can run up to 100 hours per charge at a 1,000 Hz polling rate.

This final spec highlights what is likely the VM800's weakest point. Running the mouse at a "true 8K" polling rate is probably very demanding on the internal battery, meaning continuous 8K operation may not be feasible. Additionally, the effective range of UWB is limited to 1.5 meters, so the VM800 performs optimally only when positioned close to a desktop or laptop.

Other features of the VM800 include an external RGB dongle, a "high purity" PTFE body with heat-pressed edges, and more. Elecom says it tested "dozens" of prototypes to determine the optimal shape for the new mouse. A dedicated software suite allows users to customize polling rate, idle time, and other hardware settings.

The VM800 will be available in black and white, with a suggested retail price of 19,980 yen (around $136). Elecom is currently running a pre-order campaign, offering the mouse at a discounted price of 10,000 yen until September 17. No details have been provided regarding an international release outside Japan.