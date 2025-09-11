Forward-looking: Scientists have discovered a new method for controlling special light waves in two-dimensional materials, a breakthrough that could lead to the development of faster communication systems and innovative quantum technologies. The work focuses on Dirac plasmon polaritons, waves that combine light and electron motion, and could make it easier to use light at very small scales.

Dirac plasmon polaritons, or DPPs, are different from ordinary light waves. They can squeeze light into spaces hundreds of times smaller than its natural wavelength, a feat that conventional optics cannot achieve. This ability makes them valuable for building devices with components as small as those in electronic circuits.

What sets DPPs apart is how they behave in Dirac materials, such as graphene and topological insulators, where electrons appear to have no mass. Due to this property, DPPs can be tuned and made highly responsive to changes in their environment – a key feature for next-generation optoelectronic technologies.

DPPs are especially promising in the terahertz frequency range, which lies between microwaves and infrared on the electromagnetic spectrum. This region, sometimes referred to as the THz gap, has potential applications in medical imaging, wireless data transfer, and security scanning. However, controlling THz light has remained challenging, limiting its applications thus far.

In a study published in Light: Science & Applications, researchers led by Miriam Serena Vitiello reported a technique for controlling DPPs in the terahertz range. The team used a material known as epitaxial bismuth selenide (Bi₂Se₃), which belongs to a class of compounds called topological insulators. These materials conduct electricity only on their surfaces, while their interiors remain insulating.

The researchers constructed metamaterials – engineered structures with special optical properties – from Bi₂Se₃ by arranging tiny strips of the material in rows with small gaps between them. By adjusting these gaps, they were able to tune the movement of polaritons through the system.

Using near-field microscopy, the team launched and imaged DPPs traveling along these structures. Their experiments demonstrated that by adjusting the distance between the strips, they could reduce the wavelength of the DPPs by up to 20 percent. They could also extend the distance the waves traveled before losing energy by more than 50 percent.

These results directly address two of the main challenges of working with DPPs at terahertz frequencies: their high momentum, which makes them hard to excite, and their short attenuation lengths, which limit their range. By overcoming these limitations, the researchers demonstrated a way to make DPPs more practical for real applications.

The findings could open possibilities for new terahertz technologies, including detectors, modulators, and waveguides that are smaller and more efficient than existing alternatives. They may also lay the groundwork for reconfigurable photonic circuits, highly efficient solar cells, and advances in quantum computing and nonlinear optics.