In brief: Kodak's business might be struggling right now, but the company's new retro-inspired tiny digital keychain cameras are proving a success. They're already sold out or pre-order-only on most retailers' websites, including Kodak's own. The popularity has been helped by the use of "blind box" selling, in which buyers don't know which design they will receive until it arrives – unless they purchase all of them in one collection.

Made in collaboration with camera company Retro, the Kodak Charmera is a nostalgia trip for those who remember throwaway single-use cameras that arrived in the 1980s and were a common sight on nights out decades ago.

This modern version is, of course, reusable and digital, able to capture both photos and videos. It weighs just 30 grams and measures 2.2 inches, while the media – which is saved onto a microSD card that is not included – is transferable to other devices using a USB-C cable. There's also a screen on the back so you can see your captures.

The Charmera's other specs include a 1⁄4 inch CMOS image sensor, 35mm F2.4 lens, 1440 x 1080 (1.6MP) image output in JPEG format, 30fps AVI video recording, and a rechargeable 200mAh battery. It also has its own keychain.

The Charmera comes in seven designs, including a secret edition. Each one uses built-in software that automatically applies a vintage-style frame and filter -- unique to each camera -- to every shot.

In a particularly clever piece of marketing, buyers of the $30 Charmera don't get to choose the design they want. Each one is sold in a blind box so you won't know which of the seven you've got until it arrives. You might get lucky and secure the special edition, which has a transparent shell that reveals the internal components.

Camera fans who want every model can buy a whole set of six for $180, though this doesn't include the transparent special edition. Both the individual cameras and box sets are sold out on Kodak's website and elsewhere.

Kodak will be overjoyed with the Charmera's success, especially at a time when it is struggling financially. The company said in August that debt obligations were threatening its 133-year existence. However, Kodak quickly put out a press release stating it had no plans to cease operations or file for bankruptcy protection. In its own words, it was confident it would repay, extend, or refinance its debt, and would have its strongest balance sheet in years in 2026.