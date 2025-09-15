The big picture: Google's Gemini has surged to the top of Apple's App Store in the US, unseating OpenAI's ChatGPT after months of dominance. The shift signals a new front in the consumer AI battle, as two tech giants take sharply different paths: OpenAI betting on conversational intelligence and productivity, while Google leans into visual creativity and image editing. The outcome could shape how millions of users interact with AI, and which experiences define the next wave of consumer technology.

Google's Nano Banana image-editing tool is driving the rapid rise of the company's Gemini app, which has surged to the top of Apple's App Store in the United States. Its success underscores the intensifying competition with OpenAI's ChatGPT, which had long held the top spot before Google's recent ascent.

As of Friday, Gemini ranked first among free iPhone apps in the US, pushing ChatGPT to second place and edging out Meta's Threads in third. The shift highlights a notable change in momentum, as ChatGPT had long maintained a steady lead, showing how difficult it is for new entrants to unseat it.

such a fun nano-banana 🍌moment!



"Turn the object I'm holding into a 3D transparent line art hologram"



fills in all the parts it can't see!



prompt h/t @alexanderchen https://t.co/M2yZsLLzqT pic.twitter.com/A0uvKjUxih – Usama Bin Shafqat (@usamabinshafqat) September 5, 2025

Gemini's rise has not only put it at the top but also underscored Google's broader presence in the App Store. The company's Search app ranks sixth, Maps eighth, Chrome 13th, and Gmail 21st. In Canada and the United Kingdom, Gemini holds second place behind ChatGPT, showing that the competitive landscape varies across international markets.

The surge in downloads appears closely linked to Nano Banana. Launched with Gemini on August 26, the image-editing model has attracted significant attention, with users generating or editing more than 500 million images in just over two weeks.

Google designed Nano Banana to solve a persistent challenge in AI image generation: maintaining consistency when reproducing the same character or likeness across edits. The tool allows users to preserve those details while generating variations, a feature that distinguishes it from competitors. Users can also upload multiple photos to create new composites, transfer visual styles between images, and request edits using natural language.

Gemini's business model also sets it apart from rivals. The app is free with a daily limit of 100 image edits, while subscribers paying $19.99 or more per month can make up to 1,000 edits per day.

OpenAI offers a similar $20 monthly subscription for ChatGPT+, but its focus is on conversational AI and productivity tools rather than visual editing. The contrast highlights how competition between the two companies is expanding: OpenAI has built its strength on text-based intelligence, while Google aims to attract users through visual creativity.