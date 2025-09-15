In brief: There's no denying that AMD's Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs are very impressive when it comes to gaming. Team Red knows this, and is promoting the processors' ability to hit up to 1,000 fps in certain games. Surprisingly, the marketing material notes that most titles also need an Nvidia GPU to hit this huge number.

What's presumed to be a promotional slide from an AMD presentation in China was posted on X by hardware enthusiast @realVictor_M.

The slide highlights the power of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D when it comes to pushing stupidly high frame rates in competitive games, including Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, League of Legends, PUBG, and Naraka: Bladepoint.

Something you wouldn't normally expect to see in AMD marketing material is non-disparaging mentions of rival Nvidia's products. But the slide shows how both the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090D can push 1,000 fps in all tested games when paired with the 9800X3D and 9950X3D, respectively.

The Radeon 9070XT does make an appearance, but combined with the 9800X3D, there are only two games on the list that can reach 1,000 fps.

The system used in the test included Windows 11 version 24H2 and 6,000 MT/s memory at CL30. VBS (Virtualization-based security) and AMD SAM (Smart Access Memory) were both disabled, and the games were played at 1,920 x 1,080.

Most everyday gamers aren't going to care about frame rates getting close to four figures. This is more about the eSports crowd who value blisteringly higih fps. It also helps that these are less-demanding titles.

Earlier this month, we heard that Chinese firm AntGamer has teamed up with AMD to release the first 1,000Hz monitor next year.

There were also reports in January that Koorui, a tech and lifestyle brand that's a subsidiary of HKC, was releasing the Koorui G7, a 750Hz monitor with similar specs to the 1,000Hz ANT257PF, although it still hasn't made it to market. Esports fans could always opt for the 720Hz OLED model Asus revealed at Gamescom. But even if your monitor's refresh rate is nowhere near this high, many gamers appreciate the reduced input latency that comes from having frame rates this high.