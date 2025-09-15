The big picture: Designers have been attempting to reinvent the computer mouse since the earliest iterations were demonstrated in the late 60s. Many would agree that the form factor is pretty well dialed in and refined at this stage, yet folks are continually working on the traditional pointer's potential successor

The latest candidate to replace the handheld mouse is the Finger Maus. Think of the wearable computer as a pulse oximeter, except it performs the functions of a computer mouse instead of checking your blood oxygen saturation level.

The Finger Maus is a lightweight, wireless control device for use with computers, tablets, and other pointer-ready gadgets. It is rechargeable, works best when worn on the index, middle, or ring finger, and does not require a flat surface to operate on like a traditional rodent. It is also said be quieter to use than a regular mouse and is better for the environment considering less material is needed for construction. It is literally a computer mouse for your finger.

The 3D printed wearable was conceived by inventor Max Eternity, and has been in development since 2010. We don't have all of the specifications at this hour but Eternity says the device is non-toxic, lightweight, and comfortable.

While no doubt a niche product, the Finger Maus could certainly meet a need or fill a gap in the market. For example, elderly customers or those with limited movement may find it easier to use a finger-mounted mouse rather than a traditional pointer.

The company says it'll be sold on Indiegogo and available sometime in September 2025 although a specific launch date was not mentioned and I was unable to find it listed on the crowdfunding website. As always, pricing will be key and unfortunately we don't have any details to share on that front either.

If you are interested or know someone that you think could benefit from such a product, be sure to bookmark Mauswear's website and check back in the near future for updates.