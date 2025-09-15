WTF?! Intel is reportedly relaunching one of its older CPUs under a new name. The Core i5-110 appears strikingly similar to a Comet Lake chip released five years ago. Could this simply be a rebranding mistake from a company increasingly seen as inconsistent?

Intel's online CPU database recently added the Core i5-110, an oddly branded processor that uses five-year-old technology for reasons known only to the semiconductor giant. Intel confirms the CPU's codename was formerly "Comet Lake," and its hardware specifications appear to be essentially identical to the Core i5-10400.

The US chipmaker first released the 14nm Comet Lake family in 2020, with the Core i5-10400 launching in Q3 of that year. The original processor featured six cores and 12 threads, a maximum turbo frequency of 4.30 GHz, and a 65W TDP. The Core i5-110 matches these specs exactly, and a side-by-side comparison confirms that these are effectively the same processor marketed under different names.

Both chips carry the same suggested price ($200), even though the Core i5-10400 is now available on auction sites for a fraction of that cost. They also use the same LGA 1200 socket, meaning you cannot pair the "new" CPU with modern motherboards.

Comet Lake was part of Intel's 10th generation Core lineup and relied on a revised Skylake microarchitecture dating back to 2015. Intel has since shifted to a "Core Ultra" branding scheme, which drops the initial "i" moniker. Yet the Core i5-110 doesn't fully follow this new nomenclature, raising questions about Intel's branding decisions.

Why Intel chose to relaunch a Comet Lake-era CPU under a reshuffled brand remains unclear. Some speculate it may be a documentation or archiving issue, but the database entry explicitly notes the model was formerly known as Comet Lake, suggesting this is intentional rather than a clerical error.

Intel, once known as "Chipzilla," appears willing to experiment with unusual marketing and branding moves as it navigates a competitive and challenging semiconductor landscape. At this point, surprises from Santa Clara headquarters should hardly be unexpected.