Something to look forward to: Competition in the APU market could intensify when Intel and Nvidia reveal the fruits of their announced collaboration against AMD. While no official timeline has been confirmed, reports suggest users could get a first look at Intel-Nvidia chips within the next 18 months.

Tech journalist Erdi Özüağ reports that Intel's current roadmap targets the first quarter of 2028 for its initial x86 processors with Nvidia RTX graphics, with a possible reveal at CES. The long-anticipated chips are expected to challenge AMD's high-end mobile APUs and bolster both companies' broader platform ambitions.

Intel's plans are likely still in flux this far out, but its current roadmap puts the chips in early 2028 barring delays. Intel and Nvidia officially confirmed they were developing these chips in September 2025, though specific details have been scarce since.

– Erdi Özüağ (@fx57) June 15, 2026

What is known is that the x86 SoCs will combine Intel CPU cores with Nvidia RTX GPU chiplets – likely using a high-bandwidth interconnect – across a range of devices. Reports suggest Serpent Lake will pair Intel's Titan Lake CPU cores with a GPU based on Nvidia's next-generation Rubin architecture.

The chip is rumored to be fabricated on TSMC's N3P process node and is expected to support LPDDR6 memory, providing the bandwidth necessary for both high-end gaming and AI workloads. Its primary target appears to be AMD's Strix Halo APUs in the high-end laptop segment.

Intel and Nvidia's partnership could also shake up the mobile gaming market. AMD's Hawk Point, Strix Point, and Strix Halo chips have powered the category in devices like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Xbox Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go. More recently, however, MSI's Claw 8 EX AI+ marked the debut of Intel's Arc G3 Extreme – a Panther Lake design built on the 18A process node – giving Intel a foothold in the handheld gaming space. The chip also supports Intel's XeSS upscaling technology.

Özüağ also reports that Apple's negotiations with Intel over the use of its 18A foundry node are progressing, with the Cupertino company looking to reduce its dependence on TSMC and respond to political pressure to expand domestic manufacturing.

Initial shipments are not expected before the second or third quarter of 2027, and all plans remain subject to Intel's ability to improve yield, performance, and cost competitiveness on its 18A process.