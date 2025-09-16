In context: The dispute over Lara Croft's voice isn't just about one game or one actor – it's a test case for how AI is reshaping creative work. For Françoise Cadol, whose performances have defined the Tomb Raider heroine for decades, it underscores the risk that an actor's most personal asset – their voice – can be digitally replicated without consent or pay. For publishers, it raises pressing questions about accountability in an era where production is increasingly outsourced.

France's most recognizable voice of Lara Croft is taking a game publisher to court, accusing it of using artificial intelligence to recreate her performance without her consent. Cadol, who has dubbed the Tomb Raider heroine in French for decades, has filed a cease-and-desist complaint against Aspyr, the company behind the recently released Tomb Raider IV – VI Remastered.

Cadol became aware of the situation after fans noticed discrepancies in the remastered version and suspected that some dialogue had been generated with AI rather than taken from her original recordings.

She told Le Parisien that she felt betrayed after learning about the alleged digital imitation of her voice. Fans shared clips on social media as evidence of the game using automated speech tools in place of her actual performance.

Cadol became aware of the situation after fans noticed discrepancies in the remastered version.

The issue appears to be connected to Patch 2, released in mid-August, which included a modification described as "restored missing or incorrect voiceover lines in various languages (especially Brazilian Portuguese)."

According to players, some of these added lines included tutorial instructions for climbing and other movements. Cadol's supporters argue that these suspected AI-generated lines differ noticeably from her original delivery, sounding more mechanical and lacking the natural inflection and tone that defined her earlier performances.

As of writing, Aspyr has not yet made a public statement, and a company representative did not respond to requests for comment.

The controversy extends beyond France. In Brazil, voice actor Lene Bastos, who has also portrayed Lara Croft, posted a video on Instagram acknowledging similar concerns. Bastos said fans had sent her clips highlighting voice lines they believed were generated by AI instead of recorded by her. She added that Aspyr later informed her the issue originated with an external development partner and assured her that the affected dialogue would be replaced in a forthcoming update.

The dispute comes at a time when the use of AI in entertainment is under intense scrutiny. Earlier this year, the SAG-AFTRA strike in the United States focused in part on protections against studios digitally replicating performers' voices and likenesses without consent.

"Basically you have to get our consent to make a digital replica of us," voice actor Ashly Burch told the BBC when the strike was temporarily suspended. "You have to tell us how you're going to use it, and then you have to compensate us fairly."