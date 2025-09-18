In a nutshell: A few years after the episodic game formula brought Telltale to its knees, a new studio founded by former members of the Malibu-based company is once again experimenting with a weekly release schedule. This time, things may go more smoothly, as the developers claim to have solved one of the core issues that plagued the episodic model.

AdHoc Studio, which was founded by veterans from Telltale Games, Ubisoft, and Night School Studio, is developing a new episodic title called Dispatch. The release schedule is already locked in: episodes will roll out weekly from October 22 to November 12, 2025. According to the developers, this fixed timeline eliminates one of the biggest frustrations with past episodic games: waiting an indefinite amount of time for the next installment.

Dispatch is described as a "superhero workplace comedy" with gameplay reminiscent of classic Telltale adventures. Players must make impactful choices that shape the narrative, often facing consequences when decisions go awry. The story follows Robert "Mecha Man" Robertson, who takes a desk job at a superhero dispatch center while attempting to rebuild his mech-suit.

Beyond managing his struggles, players will guide a team of former supervillains turned heroes, juggling both office politics and personal relationships. A demo released earlier this year on Steam received encouraging feedback, with early reviewers praising the foundation of the game.

AdHoc recently confirmed that the full Dispatch experience will cost $30, or $40 for a Deluxe Edition. Episodes will not be sold individually, meaning players can either follow the weekly rollout or wait four weeks to play the complete game in one go.

The studio plans to release two episodes per week, with each lasting about an hour. All episodes are already finished, and the release schedule is firmly locked, the developers said.

Lenart further explained: "People would pay money and then go, 'I thought you said next week.' And it was like, 'Actually, maybe it's three or four weeks... We'll let you know in a few weeks.' And then that's a horrible situation."

Dispatch also features high-profile voice talent, including Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Laura Bailey (Critical Role). Meanwhile, most of the original Telltale's IP rights have been acquired by LCG Entertainment, which now operates under the revived Telltale Games name. AdHoc and the "new" Telltale are collaborating on The Wolf Among Us 2, a sequel to the acclaimed episodic adventure first released by the "old" Telltale in 2013.