WTF?! Samsung has started a pilot to test showing ads on the screens of its Family Hub refrigerators in the US – a move that turns the company's flagship smart appliances into digital ad platforms – which has already sparked frustration among customers. Samsung has not said whether future versions of the program will expand to include other themes or additional display surfaces, noting only that "future plans will depend on the results of the pilot program."

The pilot program launched this month, after pushing an over-the-air software update to select Family Hub refrigerator models. According to Samsung, the update introduces new Terms of Service and a Privacy Notice covering the addition of advertisements. The ads appear on the refrigerator's Cover Screen – the display that activates when the screen is idle – if users have selected themes such as Weather, Color, or Daily Board.

Ads will not appear if the Cover Screen is set to Art Mode or configured to show photo albums. Users can also dismiss individual ads, preventing the same promotion from reappearing during a campaign period. However, Samsung has confirmed there is no setting to completely disable advertising.

The company describes the effort as a test of "promotions and curated advertisements" that it says are designed to enhance value for owners. "As part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen that value, we are conducting a pilot program to offer promotions and curated advertisements on certain Samsung Family Hub refrigerator models in the US market," a Samsung spokesperson said in a statement to Android Authority.

This move aligns with Samsung's broader advertising ambitions. Earlier this year, during a presentation in New York City, the company outlined its vision for expanding Samsung Ads across multiple devices, including household appliances, with the goal of "bringing your brand message to every screen in the connected home and beyond."

With this update, refrigerators become the latest addition to Samsung's ecosystem of ad-supported devices, joining TVs and other smart displays that already feature advertising channels. The trial is expected to run for several months, after which Samsung will decide whether to roll out the feature permanently.

Early consumer reaction has been strongly negative. Threads on Reddit and other forums quickly filled with complaints after news of the update began circulating.

Some users said the new feature alone was enough to deter them from purchasing a Samsung refrigerator, while others suggested boycotting brands that advertise through the program. Critics also argued that the ads undermine the premium feel and design of the appliance, which is marketed as a hub for family organization, media, and smart home connectivity.

While Samsung characterizes the ads as optional and removable on an individual basis, the lack of a universal "off switch" has been a major point of contention. "It feels like losing control of a product you already paid full price for," one user wrote in response to the rollout.