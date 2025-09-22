In a nutshell: Thanks to the free beta testers who subscribed to the Insider program, Microsoft is constantly and publicly experimenting with new Windows 11 features. A recently discovered change isn't that new: it comes from a very turbulent period of Windows' development and evolution.

Prolific Windows Insider explorer "Phantomofearth" unveiled yet another unexpected change that could soon become part of the Windows 11 experience. The latest OS builds released by Microsoft in the Beta and Dev channels include native support for MP4 video files as desktop backgrounds, which is something Windows users experienced for the first time during the Windows Vista era.

The new, or should we say old, feature is part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.6690. Like many other changes unveiled by Phantomofearth, the animated desktop wallpaper isn't available through the traditional Windows interface; it must be enabled with third-party customization programs such as ViveTool. The feature's ID number is 57645315.

Windows DreamScene is back! Hidden in the latest Windows 11 Dev/Beta build (26x20.6690) is built in support for setting video files like .mp4 as your desktop background: pic.twitter.com/B4vdtfvqSc – phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) September 20, 2025

As highlighted by Phantomofearth, animated wallpapers were all the rage in Windows when Microsoft released Windows DreamScene in September 2007. The free tool was designed to set WMV or MPG video clips as desktop wallpapers, with software company Stardock providing several "optimized" animations to be used with the program. People could use their own animations and clips, too.

DreamScene was part of the extra perks Microsoft released for the Ultimate edition of Windows Vista. Although it was designed to make use of the GPU to provide an optimal experience, DreamScene could have a significant impact on the system's overall performance. Despite this inconvenience, DreamScene was quite an eye-catcher. Several third-party companies released their own wallpaper animation solutions as well.

Microsoft already tried to reintroduce new wallpaper AI effects and animations in Windows 11 a couple of years ago, but they never became part of the general Windows experience. The new hidden support for video wallpapers could likewise disappear without a trace in an upcoming stable build of the operating system.

Stardock helped popularize the animated wallpaper concept with DeskScapes for Windows XP, which was initially released as an extension for DreamScene. The tool is still available for purchase with full Windows 11 compatibility, though alternative solutions in both paid (Wallpaper Engine) and free (Lively Wallpaper) software markets exist.

I had a blast with wallpaper animation software such as DreamScene back when I still had my old Vista SP2 laptop. However, in spite of the system's beefy gaming GPU (9600M GT), I had to disable all animations if I wanted to do something remotely productive with that PC.