In a nutshell: The idea of a solar-powered keyboard might sound good in practice, but concerns over battery life and actually getting enough sunlight to power the device put a lot of people off. But with Logitech's K980 Signature Slim keyboard, those fears are alleviated by its ability to run on any light source and last for four months.

Priced at $99, the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 is another wireless keyboard from Logitech. The company has been making these solar-powered keyboards for over a decade now, most of which have been well-reviewed.

The K980, however, is a little different from its predecessors. It uses a technology called Logi LightCharge. This combines a solar strip on top of the keyboard with a rechargeable battery, and the best part is that is can be powered by both sunlight and artificial light. This means you can charge it using any available light (200 lux or higher) in a room.

Logitech also says that once fully charged, the K980 can be used in complete darkness for up to four months. That sounds quite amazing, though it's unclear whether that means it can be used constantly for four months or it can hold its solar power charge for that length of time.

A Logitech spokesperson told The Verge that the battery is user replaceable as it's encased in a plastic casing, with spare parts supplied by iFixit. It's not something you'll be doing often if Logitech's claim that the battery has a 10-year lifespan is accurate.

The solar-powered aspect of the keyboard is obviously its main selling point. The K980 is otherwise a fairly typical full-sized, office-style slim keyboard measuring 5.63 in x 16.96 in x 0.8 in and weighing just over 24 ounces.

The keyboard uses scissor-switches and can connect to up to three multi-OS devices using Bluetooth – it's able to move between each one using Easy-Switch keys. There's a Logi Options+ app that lets you program the keyboard's action key, too. This is also where you can decide which AI tool launches when you press the AI launch key.

There's no lighting on the K980, not even Caps Lock or battery indicators, allowing the battery to last longer. It also lacks any ports – charging is done by solar-power only.

In addition to the $99 model (available in black or white), there is a $109 business version that come with a USB-C receiver. There's also a North America-only model designed for Macs, priced at $99.