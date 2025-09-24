Editor's take: Monthly Windows updates routinely break OS features that many people rely on for their daily computing tasks. Yet, Redmond seems unfazed about occasionally making life harder for users who depend on even the most obscure, niche system functionalities. This latest debacle serves as yet another example.

Microsoft recently acknowledged that Windows updates released in August or later could make playing DRM-protected media a frustrating experience. The issue began with the non-security patches of the August Windows 11 update (KB5064081) and is expected to affect "some" unnamed applications used to play Blu-ray, DVD discs, or digital TV.

After installing KB5064081 or subsequent updates, users may encounter problems such as copyright protection errors, frequent playback interruptions, freezing, or black screens. Microsoft clarified that streaming services are not affected, meaning the issue primarily impacts offline media or home video releases.

Applications are affected if they use the Enhanced Video Renderer (EVR) feature in conjunction with HDCP enforcement or Digital Rights Management for audio. EVR is a legacy Windows feature that displays video on a user's monitor. By combining EVR with HDCP or other DRM methods, Windows can correctly display protected content through DirectX APIs while complying with licensing requirements set by industry groups.

Redmond said its developers are working on a fix, which will be released in a future Windows update. In the meantime, users who want to watch Blu-ray releases or other offline media will need to uninstall or defer the KB5064081 update.

While third-party providers must comply with DRM schemes to grant access to protected media, Microsoft appears to have little interest in maintaining this technology. The company doesn't seem concerned about the staggering number of pirated Windows instances enabled by the MAS project, as its focus has shifted toward selling AI and cloud services via monthly subscriptions.

In practice, trying to watch a Blu-ray on a PC has become an exercise in DRM gymnastics. I can personally attest that enjoying a newer UHD-BD release on a modern gaming PC is possible, but it now requires a strong commitment to physical media and a proper cinema experience to make it worth the effort.