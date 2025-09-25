In brief: The idea of a Cybertruck in scooter form might sound like an abomination, the engineering equivalent of breeding a duck with a hippo, but Infinite Machine's upcoming P1 looks as if it will prove doubters wrong. The EV will soon have its global launch, so expect to see them whizzing around the roads in the next few weeks.

Infinite Machine's P1 looks like something you'd see in a movie from the 1980s set in the future. Announced earlier this year, the vehicle is made from brushed aluminum and steel monocoque. It features a 7-inch touchscreen, a speaker, and comes with an app for unlocking and starting the P1. The app gives access to other functions such as viewing the front and rear cameras, tracking the scooter, and OTA updates.

Powering the P1 is a 6kW hub motor in the rear wheel that can push the scooter up to 65mph. Connected to the motor is a removable, fire-resistant 72-volt 3.2kWh battery that offers around 60 miles of range from a single charge. Owners can also buy multiple battery packs and attach them to the bike to increase the range. The packs can be charged using regular outlets, too.

The massive seat means drivers can carry a passenger. There's also underseat storage, a glovebox, and a bag hook in the center console. The P1 even has a built-in helmet lock.

Infinite Machine notes that no motorcycle license is required to drive the P1 up to speeds of 30mph. For those with a license, a software unlock will allow it to hit its full speed.

With other features such as an alarm system, a Turbo Boost button, CarPlay and Android Auto support, wheel and motor locks, and ABS braking, it's easy to understand how the first 1,000 units that went on sale were sold out almost instantly, with buyers handing over a $1,000 deposit.

The P1 starts at a fairly hefty $10,000. Infinite Machine's website lists the estimated shipping date as September 27. The company also sells the smaller Olto e-scooter. It starts at $3,495, has a top speed of 33mph, a 40-mile range, and is "built for the bike lane."

In related news, BMW unveiled the Vision CE earlier this month. The concept is essentially an electric self-balancing scooter with an enclosure.