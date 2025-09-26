TL;DR: The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced a supercharged version of its Pi 500 all-in-one PC. The new Pi 500+ is billed as a complete desktop computer, and the firm's most polished product to date.

As founder Eben Upton explains, it all starts with a high-quality mechanical keyboard with removable keycaps and individual addressable RGB LEDs. Light users are invited to cycle through a collection of preset patterns or craft their own design for a truly custom look. The board utilizes Gateron KS-33 Blue low-profile switches with custom RAL 7001 Silver Grey stems, and ships with low-profile keycaps that have been spray painted and laser etched.

Raspberry Pi described the switches as having long travel times and quick actuation but of course, one size doesn't fit all. Those who prefer a more custom look or feel can swap in their own keys as the board is compatible with most aftermarket solutions. Raspberry Pi even supplies a key puller to make the job a bit easier.

Powering the PC is a quad-core 2.4 GHz 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU with cryptography extensions, 512KB per core of L2 cache, and 2MB of shared L3 cache. The chip is mated to 16GB of LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM alongside a 256GB Raspberry Pi solid-state drive that could be swapped out for something larger should you need more storage down the road.

Other extras include dual-band (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB 3.0 ports, and a single USB 2.0 port. Furthermore, there are two micro HDMI ports (up to 4Kp60), an SD card and microSD card slot, and a horizontal 40-pin GPIO header. Power is supplied via USB-C (5V DC), and there's even an M.2 NVMe socket supporting up to 2280 form factor drives for additional expansion.

Raspberry Pi claims the 500+ will remain in production until at least January 2035, so sourcing spare parts for repair jobs shouldn't be a concern for at least the next decade.

Pricing is set at $200 and you can place your order ASAP from one of several local resellers (so long as you can find one in stock).