The big picture: Intel is expected to unveil its Granite Rapids HEDT and workstation processors later this year, serving as an upgrade to the Sapphire Rapids Refresh family launched in 2024. The upcoming platform, which will compete with AMD's Threadripper 9000 lineup, appears to have leaked ahead of launch, revealing key details.

A recent listing on the OpenBenchmarking database for the "Intel 0000" processor reveals a CPU with 86 cores, 172 threads, and a 4.8 GHz clock speed. It is worth noting that the tested unit was likely an engineering sample, meaning the final retail clocks could differ.

The reference evaluation platform is listed as "Intel GNR-WS," short for Granite Rapids-Workstation. The testbed featured 512 GB of DDR5 memory, 1 TB of storage, and an Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card. The listing also revealed that the system's networking capabilities were on par with Arrow Lake-S platforms.

Earlier rumors about the Granite Rapids-W platform suggest that Intel will divide the lineup into two tiers. The top-tier CPUs are expected to support up to 128 PCIe Gen 5 lanes and eight-channel DDR5 memory, while the lower-tier chips will offer 80 PCIe Gen 5 lanes and four-channel DDR5 memory, limiting their performance potential.

Granite Rapids is expected to work with Intel's W890 chipset, an upgrade over the W790 platform supported by Sapphire Rapids Refresh. Intel is also likely to debut the new LGA 4710 socket, meaning users will need a new motherboard to upgrade to the platform.

Leaks indicate that the Granite Rapids-WS Xeon CPUs will share some similarities with the Xeon 6700P family, including flagship chips featuring 86 cores and 172 threads. By comparison, the 6788P has a 2.0 GHz base clock and 3.8 GHz boost clock, suggesting the next-gen flagship could achieve higher frequencies.

Granite Rapids will compete against AMD's Zen 5-based Threadripper 9000 family, led by the Threadripper Pro 9995WX with 96 cores and 192 threads. Since its launch, the Threadripper Pro line has become popular for demanding professional workloads such as 8K video editing and 3D rendering. Intel will need to deliver strong performance and competitive features to capture a share of this high-margin market with its next-generation offerings.