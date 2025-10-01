Editor's take: After spending a few months in the preview phase, Windows 11 25H2 is now being rolled out to all eligible PCs. Microsoft recommends updating to the latest version as the best way to stay current, but most users will likely find the upgrade underwhelming.

According to Microsoft Vice President John Cable, the recently announced Windows 11 2025 Update aligns with the company's modern approach of delivering "optimized" Windows updates through the operating system's own servicing system. In practice, the new major release is mainly notable for its refreshed support timeline, with few enterprise-focused features.

Also known as Windows 11 25H2, this release is built on the same codebase, servicing, and support branch as Windows 11 24H2. Cable described it as a "streamlined" update delivered via enablement packages, meaning that for Windows 11 24H2 users, the actual download could be as small as 200kb.

The most notable addition in Windows 11 25H2 stems from Microsoft's Secure Future Initiative. The update introduces "significant advancements" in vulnerability detection and AI-assisted secure coding, though Cable did not provide further details on what the secure coding improvements entail.

Windows 11 25H2 is primarily an incremental update to the 24H2 codebase, though it removes legacy features such as PowerShell 2.0 and the Windows Management Instrumentation command-line tool. Enterprise and education customers, however, have a few additional non-AI improvements to look forward to.

These "commercial" features include support for Wi-Fi 7 enterprise access points and the ability to remove preinstalled Microsoft Store apps via Intune or the Group Policy editor. It is unclear whether this native uninstallation functionality is accessible on the Pro edition of Windows 11, though many third-party tools already offer the same capabilities – even on Windows Home – for free.

Windows 11 version 25H2 is already available through Windows Autopatch and the Microsoft 365 admin center. The update can also be downloaded via Windows Server Update Services, the Installation Assistant, or as a fully up-to-date ISO image.

Support for this release will continue until October 2027 for most customers. Cable noted that Microsoft is monitoring the update's deployment and may soon share an official timeline for a broader rollout via Windows Update.