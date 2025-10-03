A hot potato: Apple has removed ICEBlock, a tracking tool that shows the most recent locations of ICE agents, from its App Store following a demand from the DoJ. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the app was designed to put ICE agents at risk "just for doing their jobs."

ICEBlock allows users to anonymously report the most recent sightings of ICE agents by dropping a pin on a map and sharing those reports with others in their vicinity. Reports are limited to one per user every five minutes and are automatically deleted after a few hours to prevent outdated information from circulating.

ICEBlock's website states that the app ensures user privacy by storing no personal data, making it impossible to trace reports back to individual users.

According to Fox Business, Bondi demanded that Apple remove ICEBlock from its store, which it did along with several other apps that offered similar functionality.

"ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed," Bondi added. "This Department of Justice will continue making every effort to protect our brave federal law enforcement officers, who risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe."

This sure looks like obstruction of justice. Our brave ICE law enforcement face a 500% increase in assaults against them.



If you obstruct or assault our law enforcement, we will hunt you down and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. pic.twitter.com/4ZcfrpyRV1 – Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 30, 2025

The demand came after the FBI reported the gunman behind the deadly shooting at an ICE field office in Dallas, Texas, last month had searched his phone for tracking apps, including ICEBlock. The shooter opened fire from a rooftop, killing two immigrants and injuring a third, though he was allegedly targeting ICE agents. The FBI said a bullet was found with "ANTI-ICE" written on it.

Apple confirmed that it removed ICEBlock and the other apps. "We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place to discover apps," Apple said in a statement. "Based on information we've received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store."

Joshua Aaron, ICEBlock's creator, said he was "incredibly disappointed" by Apple's actions. "Capitulating to an authoritarian regime is never the right move," Aaron said. "Apple has claimed they received information from law enforcement that ICEBlock served to harm law enforcement officers. This is patently false."

Aaron said ICEBlock has more than 1.1 million users and works like other crowdsourcing mapping apps used for locating speed traps, such as Apple's own map service.

"We are determined to fight this with everything we have. Our mission has always been to protect our neighbors from the terror this administration continues to rain down on the people of this nation," Aaron added.

In July, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons slammed ICEBlock as being "reckless and irresponsible," claiming that it "paints a target on federal law enforcement officers' backs."

Ironically, it was this controversy and ensuing publicity that pushed ICEBlock to the top of the App Store.

ICEBlock's website states that there is no Android version of the app as achieving its required level of anonymity on Google's platform is not feasible due to the inherent requirements of push notification services.

Last month, San Francisco's Municipal Transportation Agency shut down a tracking website that worked in the same way as ICEBlock. Users could place a pin on a map showing the last reported location of traffic enforcement officers. It also showed how much money in fines each officer had handed out each day.