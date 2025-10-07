In context: AI-generated videos have advanced significantly in visual quality, with the latest models producing highly convincing, hyper-realistic imagery. Many AI experts, lawmakers, and social media users have raised alarms about their proliferation, expressing concern that these videos could accelerate the spread of fake news and misinformation.

YouTube star MrBeast has joined a growing list of prominent figures speaking out against the rapid rise of AI content. In a recent X post, he warned that the surge of AI-generated videos could negatively impact the livelihoods of millions of creators who rely on platforms like YouTube and TikTok to make a living.

Describing the trend as "scary times," MrBeast – real name Jimmy Donaldson – said AI's growth could disrupt the social media ecosystem and pose a major challenge for online content producers. The post suggests that Donaldson, like many other creators, views AI as a potential existential threat to the industry.

It's worth noting that MrBeast has experimented with AI before, sometimes sparking controversy. Earlier this year, he released a tool that used AI to generate video thumbnails but removed it after backlash from followers and fellow creators. He has also invested in Light AI Health, a company developing AI-based solutions to combat rheumatic heart disease in Africa.

When AI videos are just as good as normal videos, I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living.. scary times. – MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 5, 2025

Dalliances with AI notwithstanding, MrBeast is echoing the concerns of many prominent actors, filmmakers, musicians, authors, and visual artists who have criticized AI companies for using their creative work to train models without proper licensing.

Actors Tom Hanks, Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore, and Scarlett Johansson; filmmaker Steven Spielberg; horror novelist Stephen King; and musicians Thom Yorke and Billie Eilish are among dozens of celebrities who have raised alarms about AI, warning that it can devalue human performance and threaten jobs.

Last week, the Hollywood actors' union SAG-AFTRA expressed outrage over the introduction of AI actress Tilly Norwood, whose creator claimed she could become the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman. Describing Norwood as synthetic and soulless, SAG-AFTRA noted that the AI model behind her was trained on the work of human performers without permission or compensation.

AI-generated videos are approaching the quality of real-life content, with the latest models, such as OpenAI's Sora 2, producing visuals that are nearly indistinguishable to the naked eye. In response, American AI firms including OpenAI, Google, Perplexity, and Anthropic have added watermarks to AI-generated content to help with identification and to prevent misuse.