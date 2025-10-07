Wow! Minecraft's record-breaking map spans over 4 billion km². Walking that distance sounds insane – so call him crazy. Twitch and YouTube streamer Kurt J. Mac just finished the trek after 14.5 years. Not the fastest traversal, but officially the Guinness World Record for the longest Minecraft journey.

After more than 14 years of walking, stumbling, and occasionally staring at the ocean, YouTuber "KurtJMac" finally stepped into Minecraft's legendary Far Lands. His marathon "Far Lands or Bust" series, which began in March 2011, reached this improbable finish line on October 4, 2025 – a moment that feels less like a simple video upload and more like the conclusion of a digital odyssey (masthead).

The Far Lands aren't part of the normal game world. They are a glitch that appears roughly 12.5 million blocks from the center of the Minecraft world – where the terrain generators break down and form a bizarre, Swiss cheese-like wall of jagged rock and endless holes. For a player in survival mode, without any cheats, simply reaching them is an exercise in patience, persistence, and a little bit of insanity.

Although Mojang Studios eventually patched out the glitch in 2014 with version 1.8, Kurt continued playing Minecraft Beta 1.7.3. At that point, he was already three years into his quest to the fabled region and had no intention of ruining it with an update. Walking hundreds of hours across vast oceans, mountains, and forests, he documented the trek across more than 850 episodes, all while engaging viewers and raising funds for charity. Over the years, Far Lands or Bust has brought in more than $525,000 for causes like Child's Play, Direct Relief, and the Progressive Animal Welfare Society, with a current goal of $50,000 for UNRWA USA.

By the time he reached the edge, the game couldn't keep up. The ocean stretched endlessly ahead, and the foggy distance gradually gave way to the jagged Far Lands as textures loaded in – a slow, laggy reveal rather than a sudden transformation. Kurt spent several minutes on a nearby island, letting the game catch up before finally stepping into the glitchy, vertical maze of rock.

Though others have completed the Far Lands trek faster – notably KilloCrazyMan, who did it in nine months – KurtJMac's journey is the most famous, holding a Guinness World Record for the longest Minecraft walk. More than that, it's a story of devotion: hundreds of hours, thousands of steps, and millions of blocks traversed for charity, community, and sheer stubborn joy.

Despite the symbolic finish, the adventure isn't over. As the Far Lands or Bust website promises, there are many more glitched landscapes and curiosities to explore. KurtJMac may have reached the edge, but there are still mysteries to uncover, which means the saga of the Far Lands is far from fully written.