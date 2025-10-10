What we know so far: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr wants to roll back a rule requiring internet providers to list every discretionary fee on broadband labels. The proposal could make it harder for consumers to see the true cost of internet service, dialing back transparency measures enacted to curb misleading pricing.

The current regulation, enacted in April 2024, directs ISPs to itemize recurring monthly fees not mandated by the government. Many of these arise at the provider's discretion, such as local right-of-way charges or pole rental payments to utility companies. Carr's proposal, now pending a commission vote, aims to substantially pare down these disclosure requirements and has drawn sharp criticism from consumer advocates and some FCC members, who warn that diminished transparency could undermine consumer protections.

The broadband label rule was instituted after repeated complaints from consumers about misleading advertising practices in the internet service industry. One prominent tactic among ISPs is to market plans with attractively low headline prices and subsequently add discretionary fees once service begins, obscuring the true monthly cost. In developing the broadband labeling regulation, the FCC mandated clear itemization of all recurring fees imposed by providers, specifically to counter this practice.

The regulation requires that each broadband price label include a list of discretionary monthly fees. Providers can either comply by listing every charge or streamline their pricing by folding those fees directly into their base rates. However, the latter option conflicts with longstanding industry strategies of drawing in customers on advertised prices lower than what is ultimately billed each month.

Carr's current push to repeal several elements of the broadband labeling regime stems from requests by cable and telecom industry groups, including the NCTA and USTelecom, which claim that itemizing variable fees creates excessive administrative burdens. According to Carr's draft Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), listing location-specific costs necessitates multiple unique labels for identical service offerings, potentially overwhelming other relevant label content. The NPRM suggests that instead of itemizing, ISPs display a single aggregated figure representing all such fees or omit them from the visible label entirely.

This deregulatory approach is part of Carr's broader "Delete, Delete, Delete" campaign, designed to eliminate FCC rules deemed redundant or overly burdensome. Cable and wireless industry representatives have specifically petitioned for the removal of the list-every-fee rule and related broadband label mandates since before the rule's implementation.

Since its introduction, major broadband providers have objected to the administrative complexity involved in tracking and displaying every location-based fee. Comcast, among others, argued in filings that full disclosure requirements would impose significant operational overhead, citing the diversity and unpredictability of local discretionary charges.

Carr's current NPRM would also eliminate other transparency measures beyond fee itemization. These include requirements that ISPs read price labels to consumers over the phone, post labels within customer account portals, and ensure machine-readable formats for third-party research or comparison. Critics warn that reducing the number and scope of required disclosures may create new avenues for consumer confusion, particularly for those comparing services with complex pricing structures.

The FCC rulemaking could impact accessibility as well. One provision at risk requires providers to display broadband labels in multiple languages depending on the demographics of their customers. Although Carr's NPRM does not explicitly propose eliminating multilingual requirements, it includes them for public comment – a move wireless lobby group CTIA has advocated.

The proposal's fate will be decided at an October 28 vote. If Carr's proposal is approved, providers would retain the obligation to furnish broadband pricing labels, but the scope of required information would be reduced, stripping out granular details about discretionary fees and certain accessibility features. Core label requirements covering basic service, introductory rates, data limits, and performance benchmarks would remain in place.