Why it matters: Microsoft wants companies to do more than just encourage AI use among their employees; it wants the tools to become mandatory. To help achieve this goal, Redmond has updated its Viva Insights monitoring tool with Copilot adoption benchmarks, allowing bosses and managers to see which teams are not going all-in on AI.

Viva Insights is a module in the Microsoft Viva suite – Microsoft's employee experience platform – designed to analyze metadata that can offer insights on how teams compare to each other, both inside and outside of an organization.

Microsoft has, of course, long pushed Copilot as an essential business tool for boosting productivity, though these claims are regularly disputed. In a move to encourage its use, Viva Insights now offers Copilot adoption benchmarks, allowing managers to track which teams are using the AI assistant and how much.

The update will allow organizations to compare Copilot usage internally across different company groups, as well as externally against similar companies, writes Microsoft.

Cohorts within a company can be compared based on manager types, regions, and job functions, showing the percentage of Copilot users, adoption by app, and the returning user percentage.

Viva Insights also offers external benchmarks that will show how companies stack up against rivals when it comes to the number of active Copilot users.

Essentially gamifying the use of Copilot within an organization is unlikely to be welcomed by employees, even if it does analyze teams rather than individuals.

Makers of AI tools such a Copilot claim they boost workplace productivity, but this don't always prove accurate. In July, a study showed that AI coding assistants actually slowed down experienced developers, while another study from October 2024, showed they do not boost productivity or prevent burnout. There's also the impact on workers, some of whom say they now feel like an assembly line as AI increases output but diminishes creativity.

Some companies simply don't care about the productivity argument or the effect on workers and are mandating the use of AI. Coinbase's CEO said in August that he fired engineers who refused to use the technology. Microsoft mandates its use, obviously, as does Yahoo Japan, which aims to "double" productivity as a result.