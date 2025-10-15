What just happened? GZDoom has long been one of the most popular source ports for playing classic Doom games and their various mods. Its impressive flexibility also supports standalone games that barely resemble id Software's 1993 classic. However, tensions between its developers have led to the impending release of a new version that could introduce significant changes.

Many developers of the popular Doom source port, GZDoom, have recently cut ties with its creator and plan to release a separate fork of the project, which could alter the course of its development. Early source code is now available, and compiled builds are expected to arrive within days.

A GitHub page for the new source port, currently called UZDoom, simply describes it as a modding-friendly OpenGL and Vulkan-based port of Doom. However, early discussions among the project's developers indicate that it will continue the work initially planned for GZDoom version 5.0.

This GZDoom schism has been a long time coming, too. And I think it's for the best, because all the good engine coders are already lined up to work on the newly branded UZDoom. Folks adding better netcode, raytracing support and other features that have been long overdue. – Dominic Tarason (@dominictarason.com) October 14, 2025 at 7:52 PM

Upcoming features might include improved netcode, ray tracing support, and more. The developers have already confirmed that, unlike GZDoom, UZDoom will deactivate texture filtering by default, a feature many consider unsuited for Doom's original art direction.

The schism between GZDoom's developers occurred after the source port's creator, Christoph "Graf Zahl" Oelckers, allegedly introduced AI-generated code to the project, angering his development partners. They argue that using a large language model likely violates GZDoom's GPLv3 license, since AI-generated code cannot be copyrighted. Although the source port is typically used for free mods, it also forms the basis for some commercial games, such as Selaco and Hedon, which could encounter legal trouble from incorporating unlicensed code. The breakup's impact on their development remains unclear.

Major evolution in the GZDoom community tonight - the regular contributors finally had enough of the project lead, who had been very hard to work with for a long time. He dug in and told them "If you don't like it, go and make your own fork." UZDoom is now live here. github.com/UZDoom/UZDoom



After GZDoom's developers accused Oelckers of other unprofessional behavior over a long period, he invited them to fork the project, which they promptly did. Some are preparing statements to describe what happened in greater detail, but have begun publicly mourning a source port that recently celebrated its 20th birthday.

Doom mods and source ports proliferated after id Software released the iconic first-person shooter's source code in 1997. One of the most popular, ZDoom, emerged the following year.

Another fork, GZDoom, saw its first public release in 2005. GZDoom is one of the most popular methods for playing Doom on PC due to its support for modern rendering features and the removal of many of the original game's technical limitations.