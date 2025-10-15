Something to look forward to: When Apple's Pro Display XDR debuted in 2019 it was as much a statement piece as it was a screen. Initially sparking controversy for its $5,000 price tag, over time it earned respect among creative professionals for its stunning color accuracy and build quality. Now, Apple appears ready to refresh its high-end display, with reports hinting that the next-generation model could feature a long-awaited upgrade: a built-in camera.

The new Pro Display XDR is rumored to include several upgrades: a 7K resolution display, a higher refresh rate, and Thunderbolt 4 or 5 connectivity. Apple may also incorporate quantum dot technology for improved color accuracy and brightness. Another rumored enhancement is the inclusion of embedded Apple silicon.

References to the webcam were discovered in the macOS 26.1 Tahoe beta. The latest macOS release reportedly contains code strings referencing "Pro Display XDR Camera" and "Pro Display XDR Desk View Camera," indicating that the second-generation Pro Display XDR will feature an integrated camera with Center Stage support.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is developing two new monitors – likely updated versions of the Pro Display XDR and the Studio Display. The Pro Display XDR will remain Apple's flagship external monitor aimed at creative professionals, while the new Studio Display is expected to target general consumers. Both models are reportedly ready for mass production, with a launch anticipated in late 2025 or early 2026.

The original Pro Display XDR supports external webcams but lacks a built-in camera and speakers despite its $5,000 price tag. It also ships without a stand – an accessory Apple sells separately for $1,000. By contrast, the $1,600 Studio Display includes a built-in webcam, speakers, and stand.

Launched in 2019, the Pro Display XDR marked Apple's return to the high-end monitor market after a three-year hiatus following the discontinuation of the Thunderbolt Display in 2016. The XDR features a 32-inch 6K IPS LCD panel with a 6016 x 3384 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

Connectivity options include one upstream Thunderbolt 3 port and three USB-C 2.0 ports for charging and data transfer. The monitor is compatible with a wide range of Mac models dating back to the 2017 iMac. According to Apple's official documentation, it supports all Mac models equipped with a Blackmagic eGPU and Thunderbolt 3 ports.