In a nutshell: Apple has continued this week's hardware updates with new versions of its standard and HDR monitors. While the Studio Display upgrades its microphones and speakers, the XDR model surprisingly reduces its predecessor's size and resolution while offering various improvements at a significantly lower price.

The new Apple Studio Display, succeeding 2022's alternative to the original Pro Display XDR, maintains its predecessor's 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2,880) screen but enhances its speakers and the 12MP Center Stage camera's microphones. Meanwhile, the new Studio Display XDR drops the "Pro" moniker along with its 32-inch 6K screen, opting for the same size and resolution as its companion while upgrading everything else.

The XDR monitor introduces a 120Hz refresh rate with adaptive sync starting at 47Hz and a mini-LED panel with 2,304 local dimming zones. Furthermore, it raises the HDR brightness to 2,000 nits from the Pro Display XDR's 1,600, and even maintains a peak brightness of 1,000 nits in SDR mode. Both new monitors also introduce support for Thunderbolt 5.

Unsurprisingly, the Studio Display XDR also gains the standard model's camera. Additionally, users will likely celebrate the inclusion of a tilt and height-adjustable stand at no additional cost, which contributes significantly to the monitor's massive price reduction compared to the $4,999 Pro Display XDR and its $999 stand.

Moreover, a medical imaging calibrator for macOS is awaiting FDA certification to enhance the Studio Display XDR's radiology capabilities. Apple claims that new DICOM presets and seamless display mode switching will enable radiologists to view diagnostic images directly on its monitor.

Customers can pre-order both displays starting Wednesday, March 4, and availability begins on March 11. The new Studio Display retains its predecessor's $1,599 starting price, while the Studio Display XDR costs just $3,299. Unfortunately, the standard model's height-adjustable display still costs extra.

The two monitors support the following devices:

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021 and later)

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021 and later)

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020 and later)

15-inch MacBook Air (2023 and later)

13-inch MacBook Air (M1, 2020 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac mini (2020 and later)

Mac Pro (2023 and later)

24-inch iMac (2021 and later)

iPad Pro (M4 and M5)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd – 6th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st – 4th generation)

iPad Air (M2, M3, and M4)

iPad Air (5th generation)

The Studio Display XDR's 120Hz mode requires an M4 or M5 device

Notably, Apple appears to have discontinued the prior models as they no longer appear on the company's website. While the new Studio Display is mostly just the 2022 variant with Thunderbolt 5, some users might miss the Pro Display XDR's larger 6K panel.

The announcements follow the unveiling of Apple's iPhone 17e, M4-powered iPad Air, and the company's new M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, which debut in new MacBook Pro variants. The MacBook Air also received an upgrade to M5. Apple is also expected to reveal a new budget-tier MacBook, possibly called the MacBook Neo, that utilizes an A-series iPhone processor to achieve a sub-$1,000 price.