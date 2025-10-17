What just happened? Battlefield 6 is off to a red hot start, smashing multiple franchise records in the days following its October 10 launch. According to publisher Electronic Arts, the latest entry in the Battlefield series has sold more than seven million copies in the first three days of launch, making it the fastest game in the franchise to hit that mark.

During the three-day launch weekend, gamers played over 172 million matches online and racked up more than 15 million hours watched on streaming services.

The game's early success isn't much of a surprise considering how well the beta performed over the summer. At its peak, the Battlefield 6 beta hosted 326,000 players, making it Steam's 39th most-played game ever. A week before launch, pre-orders on Steam had already hit 1.7 million – and that's only accounting for a single platform. In addition to PC, the game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. On launch day, Steam registered nearly 750,000 concurrent players.

EA, which was recently sold to a consortium of investors for $55 billion, had a lot riding on Battlefield 6. The last game in the franchise, Battlefield 2042, fell short of sales expectations and was generally considered to be one of the weaker entries in the series. Judging by early sales figures, it seems the developers righted a lot of wrongs this time around. With GTA VI now slated for 2026, Battlefield 6 could very well end up being one of the biggest gaming and entertainment launches of the year.

EA added that the first season of new content is less than two weeks away. Season 1, out on October 28, will include a new map named Blackwell Fields as well as a new 4v4 mode. Two additional phases of Season 1 content are due out before the end of the year.

Battlefield 6 is available now across a range of platforms priced from $69.99 for the standard edition. There's also a $99.99 Phantom Edition that includes several in-game perks and a token to redeem for a Season 1 package.