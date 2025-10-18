Facepalm: Building a PC can be overwhelming for beginners, so it's understandable why a hardware company would develop a chatbot to assist shoppers with component selection. However, MSI's attempt struggles to account for the complexities involved and lacks sufficient information to provide the best advice.

MSI recently released EZ PC Builder, a generative AI chatbot that guides users who are building custom PCs. Early tests show that while the assistant can offer basic advice, it can fall short when discussing the finer details of PC components.

For example, EZ PC Builder cannot access up-to-date pricing information, limiting its ability to help shoppers budget their custom builds. Although it has a limited understanding that some parts are cheaper than others, PC Gamer and Tom's Hardware were disappointed by its budget component suggestions.

For example, the assistant recommended the $460 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D for a cheap setup. Although it is the best gaming CPU currently available, TechSpot's human-authored CPU guide lists more suitable budget recommendations, such as the Ryzen 5 7700.

When PC Gamer asked the EZ PC Builder to try again, its reaction resembled a ChatGPT response whenever a user corrects it. However, it did list a more reasonable Ryzen 7 7500F combined with an Nvidia RTX 5060. Unfortunately, when Tom's Hardware asked the chatbot to assemble a PC for under $1,000, it recommended, yet again, the 9800X3D with an RTX 5060 Ti, eventually exceeding $1,700.

Another issue is that, despite being advertised to beginners, the assistant assumes that users at least have a basic understanding of components. For example, it usually starts the process by asking whether customers want an AMD or Intel CPU without explaining the difference.

When prodded further, the chatbot warns that it cannot provide in-depth information about CPUs, but it states that AMD processors tend to have superior multi-core performance. To its credit, the EZ PC Builder can also describe CPU sockets and list their compatible processors and motherboards, so it should help users ensure their chosen parts are compatible.

Still, the chatbot's most significant shortcoming might be that it only suggests MSI parts. While the behavior is unsurprising for an AI assistant developed by a single manufacturer, human experts, including this writer, would recommend shopping around for the best deals from different stores and manufacturers.

For beginners seeking advice, TechSpot provides numerous, periodically updated buying guides for various components and budget levels. Benchmarks also offer a snapshot of how well specific parts handle different games at various resolutions. PCPartPicker is also helpful for comparing store prices and ensuring compatibility between components.