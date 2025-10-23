Facepalm: Amazon has responded to reports that the company aims to replace 600,000 US warehouse workers with robots by 2033. Predictably, it's trying to put a positive spin on the news, claiming that the "real headline isn't about robots" but about people. The message comes as part of an announcement revealing two new Amazon systems designed to perform human jobs.

The New York Times reported this week that Amazon's robotics team aims to automate 75% of all operations at the company, thereby eliminating 160,000 positions that would have otherwise been required by 2027. The company hopes its robots will fill more than 600,000 US positions it would have had to hire for by 2033.

Amazon's initial response was that the documents cited in the report were incomplete and didn't represent its overall hiring strategy. It also highlighted the 250,000 humans it planned to hire for the holiday season – though how long they'll be at the company is another matter.

Now, Amazon has published a lengthy post about its latest projects, Blue Jay and Project Eluna, which frames the technologies as helping its human workers rather than replacing them.

Robotic arm Blue Jay is described as "an extra set of hands" that helps employees with reaching and lifting. The robot has been tested at Amazon's South Carolina facilities, where it's already able to pick, stow, and consolidate approximately 75% of the item types the company stores at its sites. So, definitely no need for workers to worry, then.

The other new system, Project Eluna, is an agentic AI system, something that is already taking jobs in other industries. Amazon says it pulls in historical and real-time data across a building to anticipate bottlenecks and keep operations running smoothly, and that it is designed to act with a degree of autonomy. Again, no need to panic about that part.

Amazon emphasizes that the goal of these new technologies is to reduce highly repetitive tasks, improve ergonomics, and expand career pathways. The fact that automation is expected to save Amazon $12.6 billion from 2025 to 2027 alone is probably a factor, too.

The post also states that no other company has created more jobs in the US over the past decade than Amazon. But it's hard to imagine people remembering that fact when robots start replacing more workers.