What we know so far: Microsoft is laying the groundwork to reinvent Outlook with, you guessed it, AI. This evolution hinges on the company's ability to maintain the reliability that enterprise users depend on while incorporating an intelligent, autonomous email client. The redesign has not begun, but Redmond is determined to reinvent its email client to compete in the "AI era."

An internal memo obtained by The Verge outlines Gaurav Sareen's vision as Microsoft's new corporate vice president of global experiences and platform, who has assumed direct leadership of the Outlook team. Sareen is taking over from Lynn Ayres, who is on sabbatical. In the memo, Sareen describes the shift as a fundamental redesign rather than another incremental update.

"Instead of bolting AI onto legacy experiences, we have the chance to reimagine Outlook from the ground up," Sareen noted.

His goal is to move beyond simply adding "smart" features to an existing product and instead build Outlook as a digital partner that can anticipate a user's needs. Sareen's memo characterizes the next version of Outlook as something closer to an assistant than an application.

"Think of Outlook as your body double, there for you, so work feels less overwhelming and more doable because you are not facing it alone," he writes.

With Microsoft's Copilot AI system at the center of the experience, Sareen envisions an Outlook that can analyze incoming communications, draft responses automatically, and manage scheduling with limited user input. That approach would place Copilot not as a plug-in but as a core operating layer of Outlook's interface – responding to emails, organizing meetings, and coordinating tasks across Microsoft 365 applications. Sareen frames this as turning Outlook from a mere set of tools into a proactive partner for users.

The changes will also reshape the internal culture of Microsoft's email division. According to the memo, Outlook employees are now expected to deliver new feature prototypes and tests within days rather than months. Sareen has called for "weekly feature experiments" to replace the slower quarterly cycle.

The company's last major overhaul came with the launch of "One Outlook," a unified, web-based client designed to consolidate the desktop and web versions of the app across Windows and macOS. That project, which began several years ago, aimed to simplify Microsoft's fragmented email experience but faced long delays and performance issues as engineers worked to match the capabilities of the traditional desktop versions. The new initiative marks Microsoft's shift from unifying Outlook's interface to integrating AI more deeply, part of a broader companywide reorganization centered on artificial intelligence.

Earlier this year, Microsoft expanded LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky's responsibilities to include leadership of the Office division – a move described internally as part of a companywide "AI shake-up." Sareen now reports directly to Roslansky, who oversees Office, Outlook, and the Microsoft 365 Copilot app teams.

Transforming Outlook into a generative, AI-powered assistant introduces new challenges for Microsoft's engineers and customers. Outlook remains a critical tool for millions of corporate users, whose daily routines depend on reliable calendar management, data privacy, and consistent email performance. Microsoft executives acknowledge internally that introducing untested AI features into such a core product could disrupt workflows if not carefully implemented.

Sareen's message to staff emphasizes the need to adapt quickly while maintaining stability. He urges employees to "let go of old ways of working" and have the "courage" to embrace new priorities as development accelerates.