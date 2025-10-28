Highly anticipated: Battlefield 6 is off to the strongest start in the franchise's history. As EA prepares to launch the first-person shooter's first season of free post-launch content, the company also announced the imminent release of its long-rumored free-to-play battle royale mode. However, details regarding its gameplay and content remain scant.

Battlefield 6's battle royale mode will launch as a free, separate executable on Tuesday at 11am ET. A launch trailer detailing the new content will unlock at the same time, and there is no preload.

Although EA only recently confirmed the new mode, called Redsec, calling it a 'shadow drop' would be an overstatement because earlier rumors had already revealed the name, release date, and key details. Leaks from Insider Gaming and Twitter user "ModernWarzone" indicate that Redsec will support up to 100 players in squads of two or four.

In contrast to other battle royale titles, which inflict damage on players who touch a collapsing ring bordering the play space, Battlefield 6 kills them instantly, delivering a warning when they come within 10 meters. Players will be able to unlock powerful vehicles, such as tanks, by using keycards to complete multiple objectives during a match. Redsec will also include various balance changes impacting weapons, vehicles, and armor.

Battlefield 6 Season 1, which also arrives on Tuesday, will introduce several new maps and other content in three updates between this week and early December. The first phase, called Rogue Ops, adds the Blackwell Fields map, three new weapons, and a 4v4 multiplayer mode.

The second phase, California Resistance, launches on November 18. It includes another new map, Eastwood, an 8v8 mode, and two new weapons. Season 1's final content drop, Winter Offensive, adds a limited-time snow-themed New York map.

Battlefield 6 achieved the biggest launch in the series' 23-year history, selling more than 7 million copies within three days. Within hours of its launch, its peak concurrent player count on Steam exceeded 700,000, beating rival Call of Duty's record.

The game is available now on Steam, the EA App, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles for $69.99. The $99.99 Phantom Edition includes a Season 1 package token and other in-game perks.