Rumor mill: It appears that Nvidia has finally accepted what everyone already knows: that nobody wants 8GB graphics cards at a time when games are more demanding than ever. Team Green has reportedly told its AIB partners to prioritize production of the 16GB version of the RTX 5060 Ti at the expense of the 8GB model.

We thought the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB was a better-than-average product, giving it a score of 75 and calling it not great but certainly not terrible. The $150 8GB model, however, earned a pitiful score of 30 due to its memory buffer, which is no longer satisfactory for PC gaming beyond the most entry-level products.

An increasing number of games are recommending graphics cards with more than 8GB of VRAM. Borderlands 4's recommended specs, for example, call for an RTX 3080, which comes in 10GB and 12GB flavors.

Now, it appears that Nvidia has finally taken notice. According to a thread on the Chinese forum Board Channels (via TechPowerUp), which cites multiple unnamed sources, disappointing sales of the 8GB RTX 5060 Ti have prompted Nvidia to implement supply controls on the card. This is entirely due to poor sales and negative gamer sentiment, rather than production shortages.

Board partners have been instructed to limit overstocking and manage the supply of the RTX 5060 Ti based on market demand. Nvidia is also introducing pricing controls to stop partners from underpricing the card to sell more unwanted units.

It's important to take unverified claims like these with a pinch of salt. But it's easy to believe that Nvidia has taken this step. In July, German retailer Mindfactory reported that buyers were overwhelmingly choosing the 16GB versions of Nvidia and AMD cards over their 8GB alternatives.

Majority of gamers are still playing at 1080p and have no use for more than 8GB of memory. Most played games WW are mostly esports games. We wouldn't build it if there wasn't a market for it. If 8GB isn't right for you then there's 16GB. Same GPU, no compromise, just memory… – Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) May 22, 2025

In May, AMD tried to explain why it continues to make 8GB cards. Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions Frank Azor said the majority of gamers are still playing at 1080p and have no need for more than 8GB of memory. He added that the most-played games worldwide are mostly esports titles.