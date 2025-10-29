In a nutshell: Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 update, featuring the redesigned Start Menu first showcased earlier this year. Other notable additions include a color-coded battery icon in the taskbar to indicate laptop battery status, AI-powered image editing tools in the revamped Photos app, and several other enhancements.

The KB5067036 update for Windows 11 25H2 and 24H2 (preview builds 26200.7019 and 26100.7019, respectively) introduces a redesigned Start Menu with a scrollable "All" section that lists all installed apps. The updated Start Menu also adds two new views: Category and Grid. Category groups apps by type and highlights frequently used ones, while Grid displays apps alphabetically.

The Start Menu features a responsive layout that adapts to the user's screen resolution. On larger, high-resolution displays, more pinned apps, recommendations, and categories are shown by default. Users can customize the layout and disable certain sections by going to Settings - Personalization.

The update also adds Phone Link integration to the Start Menu via a new button next to the Search bar, allowing users to expand or collapse content from connected devices. This feature supports both iPhones and Android smartphones in most regions and is scheduled to roll out to European users later this year.

For laptop users, the update introduces new battery icons with three distinct colors to indicate battery status at a glance: green for charging, yellow for battery saver mode, and red for critically low battery. The icons remain in the bottom-right corner, as before.

The update also enhances Voice Access on Copilot+ PCs with a new AI feature called Fluid Dictation, which removes filler words and corrects grammar in real time. Powered by on-device small language models, Fluid Dictation processes data locally for fast performance without sending information to Microsoft servers. The feature is enabled by default but can be turned off in Settings.

The rollout is occurring in two phases: new features are being gradually deployed to minimize the risk of critical bugs, while bug fixes are being delivered immediately to all eligible devices.